Chris Stapleton Nominated for Five Awards at 56th Annual CMA Awards

14x CMA Award-winner Chris Stapleton is nominated for five more awards at this year's 56th Annual CMA Awards: Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year ("You Should Probably Leave"), Song of the Year ("You Should Probably Leave") and Music Video of the Year (Taylor Swift's "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version))."

The awards ceremony will broadcast live on ABC from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena Wednesday, November 9 at 8:00pm ET/7:00pm CT.

The nominations add to yet another monumental year for Stapleton, who is currently in the midst of his extensive "All-American Road Show" with upcoming stops at Saint Paul's Xcel Energy Center, Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum, Tampa's MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp, New Orleans' Smoothie King Center, Fort Worth's Dickies Arena, Houston's Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion and Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium among many others. Tickets are on sale now at ChrisStapleton.com. See below for complete itinerary.

The performances further celebrate Stapleton's acclaimed album, Starting Over, which recently won three awards at the 67th Annual GRAMMYs: Best Country Album (Starting Over), Best Country Solo Performance ("You Should Probably Leave") and Best Country Song ("Cold").

Stapleton also performed "Cold"-a song written with his longtime bandmates J.T. Cure and Derek Mixon along with Dave Cobb-during the live awards broadcast, of which Rolling Stone praises, "the country singer growled his way through the Best Country Song winner and plucked out an electrifying guitar solo."

Released on Mercury Records Nashville (stream/purchase here), Starting Over is an album of startling prescience, featuring fourteen tracks that examine life's simplest joys and most serious struggles.

Once again produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, the record debuted at #1 on Billboard's Country Albums chart and landed on several "Best of 2020" lists including NPR Music, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Esquire, Vulture, The Tennessean and The New York Times, who declares, "Chris Stapleton's roar isn't designed to scare you off. It's regal, an announcement of an alpha figure asserting his primacy...on this, his fourth album, the thrill is back."

Kentucky-born Stapleton is an 8x Grammy, 14x CMA and 10x ACM Award-winner and one of the country's most respected and beloved musicians. Following 2015's quintuple platinum breakthrough solo debut album Traveller, Stapleton released two #1 albums in 2017. Both From A Room: Volume 1 (certified platinum) and From A Room: Volume 2 (certified gold) take their name from legendary RCA Studio A, where they were recorded with Cobb.

Released to overwhelming critical acclaim, The Tennessean praises, "Both are rich with the textures of Stapleton's vocals that make him one of country music's most beloved artists, classic country sounds and thoughtful articulate lyrics about love, life and pain." He was also recently announced as the first-ever "Artist-Songwriter of the Decade" recipient by the Academy of Country Music.

CHRIS STAPLETON'S "ALL-AMERICAN ROAD SHOW"

September 8-Montreal, QC-Centre Bell* (SOLD OUT)

September 9-Ottawa, ON-Canadian Tire Centre* (SOLD OUT)

September 10-London, ON- Budweiser Gardens* (SOLD OUT)

September 18-Louisville, KY-Bourbon & Beyond

September 23-Camden, NJ-Waterfront Music Pavilion

September 24-Raleigh, NC-FarmAid at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

September 25-Franklin, TN-Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

October 6-Grand Forks, ND-Alerus Center‡

October 7-Saint Paul, MN-Xcel Energy Center‡ (SOLD OUT)

October 8-Milwaukee, WI-Fiserv Forum‡ (SOLD OUT)

October 13-Jacksonville, FL-VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena‡ (SOLD OUT)

October 14-Tampa, FL-MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amp‡ (SOLD OUT)

October 15-Hollywood, FL-Hard Rock Live‡ (SOLD OUT)

October 20-Little Rock, AR-Simmons Bank Arena‡

October 21-Bossier City, LA-Brookshire Grocery Arena‡

October 22-New Orleans, LA-Smoothie King Center‡ (SOLD OUT)

October 27-Fort Worth, TX-Dickies Arena‡ (SOLD OUT)

October 28-Houston, TX-Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion‡ (SOLD OUT)

November 12-Atlanta, GA-Mercedes Benz Stadium+

*with special guest Elle King

‡with special guests Elle King and Morgan Wade

+with special guests Miranda Lambert, Dwight Yoakam and Katie Pruitt