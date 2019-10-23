Chris Mann To Release New Christmas EP CHRISTMAS JUKEBOX

Christmas Jukebox, the new holiday EP from Chris Mann, is anything but traditional. Mann creates a genre bending exploration bringing fun and funk into the holidays. From electronic dance takes on classics like "Up On The Housetop" to street vibing and retro pop originals "Happy Holidays" and "Christmas Love," Mann's Christmas Jukebox will raise your holiday spirits while you raise your glass.

Mann's debut Christmas album, Home for Christmas (Republic Records), topped the Amazon and Walmart sales charts and featured the lush accompaniment of a full symphony orchestra. His latest holiday treat, however, playfully hops from genre to genre drawing influence from EDM to retro radio bop. Either way, the energy is high and the holiday lights (and the songs) are lit.

"I want people to have fun!" Mann says. "These songs are all about making the holidays fun, different and new. I love singing the classics, but sometimes you just wanna turn up the volume and let loose!"

"Happy Holidays," the first track on the EP, was written by Mann and Ethan Roberts (Selena Gomez). The track dons head-nodding beats and lyrical swagger with an infectious sing-a-long chorus. The electronic remakes of "Up On The House-Top" and "Auld Lang Syne" were produced by LA multi-instrumentalist, Scott Simons (Teammate, Wiz Khalifa). The reimagining of "House-Top" is an unexpected EDM dance party while "Auld Lang Syne" harkens the introspective, imaginative sounds of Imogen Heap. "Christmas Love," Mann's favorite of the tracks, would fit on any Mark Ronson or Michael Buble setlist where an entire stadium could sing along. It was written by Mann and Nashville writers, Deanna Walker and Rick Beresford. Not wanting to deprive his fans from his famously beautiful voice, Mann plans to wrap up the EP with a stripped down cover of "The Christmas Song."

Christmas Jukebox will release to all streaming platforms on November 15, 2019.

CHRIS MANN is no stranger to the spotlight. His debut album Roads (Universal/Republic Records) hit #1 on Billboard's Heatseekers Chart and appeared on the Billboard Top200 and iTunes charts. His sophomore release,

Constellation, followed suit, also topping the Billboard and iTunes charts.

Continuing his meteoric rise, Mann then starred in his own concert and holiday TV specials for PBS, Chris Mann In Concert: A Mann For All Seasons and Home For Christmas. Riding the wave of success, he toured to sold-out audiences across America, Mexico and Asia.

Mann lit up a global audience with his 2012 post Super Bowl XLVI performance on NBC's The Voicewhich was watched by a record-breaking 37.6 million viewers. His chart-topping duet with superstar Christina Aguilera solidified him

as one of the most unique voices in the history of the show.

As one of the most sought-after talents in music, television and on stage, Mann was personally cast by Sir Cameron Mackintosh and Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber as The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera's 25th Anniversary Tour. Mann donned the iconic mask for over 700 performances with critics hailing him as "the best Phantom since Michael Crawford."

Mann has performed with the National Symphony for President Barack Obama, headlined at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., at New York City's famed Christmas in Rockefeller Center Concert and starred in his own symphony tour across the country. He has also performed on Christmas in Washington and is an original member of the Dalton Academy Warblers on the hit TV show Glee. Chrismannmusic.com





Related Articles View More Music Stories