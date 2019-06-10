Chris Janson Takes Ohio Stadium, Nissan Stadium In Jam-Packed Concert Weekend

Electrifying entertainer Chris Janson spread "Good Vibes" state to state on Saturday and Sunday during one of the biggest country music weekends of the year. Kicking it off at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Janson joined the "King of Country" George Strait and superstar Blake Shelton for the Buckeye Country Superfest (6/8). He then travelled to Nashville for his "Friend Party" with fans at his Warner Music Nashville label headquarters on Music Row before taking the stage at Nissan Stadium later than evening (6/9).

The CMA Fest crowd sang along to hits including the No. 1 multi-Platinum smash "Buy Me A Boat" and the Gold-certified chart-topper "Fix A Drink." Janson also treated attendees to his award-winning Gold-certified ballad "Drunk Girl," his latest single "Good Vibes" and more. The Tennessean praised his "explosive spirit" that "brought fist-pumping onlookers to their feet" - declaring that he "must've shot out of a canon from side stage" because "there's no better explanation for the intensity he exuded during the 25-minute set" and that the worst part was that "it ended too soon" (full article HERE).

For those who missed the high-octane performer at this weekend's events, Janson announced today his headlining Ryman Auditorium show on September 25. Pre-sale for the date begins tomorrow at 10:00AM CT through Thursday at 10:00 PM CT, with tickets going on-sale to the general public on Friday, June 14 at 10:00 PM CT (link HERE). Janson's last experience headlining the famed concert venue in 2018 included a sold-out audience and a surprise invitation from Keith Urban to join the Grand Ole Opry.

Fans at the Ryman or at any of his other shows this summer, which include dates on Chris Young's "Raised On Country Tour" and his own headlining performances, can catch old favorites and brand new tunes. Janson's latest release, "Waitin' On 5," is out now (listen HERE) and is the second track from his forthcoming album. He wrote the working-person's anthem alongside Craig Wiseman, Shy Carter and Tommy Cecil. "Waitin' On 5" follows the project's lead single "Good Vibes," which is currently nearing the Top 30 at country radio and has accumulated upwards of 13 million streams. He made the song's national television debut last month on Live with Kelly and Ryan (check it out HERE)

Chris Janson is a platinum-selling, high-octane entertainer, multi-instrumentalist, award-winning singer/songwriter. Janson's new song, "Good Vibes," is the debut single from his forthcoming third studio album. His sophomore album, Everybody, produced his second No. 1 hit single, "Fix A Drink," the chart-topping follow-up to his No. 1 debut smash "Buy Me A Boat." His CMA-nominated song, "Drunk Girl," won a 2019 ACM Award for "Video Of The Year," has been named Music Row's "Song of the Year," and has been called "the most important song to come out of Nashville in years." Janson is the only artist in 2018 who opened the CMA Awards and closed out the ACM Awards, with what Rolling Stone called a "must-see performance." The Grand Ole Opry member is on the road this summer as direct support for Chris Young's "Raised on Country Tour."

Photo credit: Zachary Sinclair





Related Articles View More Music Stories