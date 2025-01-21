Chris Berardo Holds On To Special Moments In “Take A Little Love'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ahead of next month’s release of his album, acclaimed Connecticut-based singer songwriter Chris Berardo returns with "Take A Little Love", his third single from his much-anticipated upcoming album Wilder All The Time coming on February 28, 2025 via Blue Élan Records.

The inspiring and hopeful track by Berardo who legendary Texas singer/songwriter Walt Wilkins calls “a consummate showman, singer and force of nature” finds the Americana/Rock artist tapping into an introspective vein with the ballad. “It’s a song about really living in the moment and remembering to be thankful,” says Berardo. “I like to think I might be in that sweet spot between hope and experience, where you actually know a few things, but you’re still ready to get at it. And on my good days I remember that 'this moment now is all we can control,'” Berardo explains.

"'Take A Little Love' means a lot to me," he continues. "I actually wrote it as a kind of gentle country rock tune but David [Abeyta, producer] heard it as a big ballad and I’m glad he did. The guys played beautifully on the record. We brought in the amazing Bukka Allen (BoDeans, Robert Earl Kean, Joe Ely) on piano and everyone played the song so beautifully on the record. Its a song I feel good singing and something I can stand behind."

On the heels of the new album Wilder All The Time, singer songwriter, Chris Berardo's soulful musicianship speaks volumes within these hard hitting ten songs filled with vulnerability and intoxicating melodic hooks. It's an album that pulls at the heart strings. Berardo explains, “this album is so personal and important to me, I feel like this one really says who I am as an artist and a person right now and whatever happens next, I’m proud of what we’ve done and I can’t wait for the opportunity to heave it out into the world.”

Prior to the upcoming album, Berardo is featured on the Blue Élan compilation Operation Mend: Hope 2 which was released last month and is available now on CD and digitally on DSPs. Berardo contributes his cover of Nick Lowe’s classic “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love & Understanding” (and also covered by Elvis Costello), Berardo joins other labelmates Colin Devlin of The Devlins (“People Still Believing”), Morgan Myles (“I Will Always Love You” originally by Dolly Parton and made popular by Whitney Houston) and Bernie Barlow (“I Shot the Sheriff” by Bob Marley) and Mary Scholz (Janie's Got A Gun" originally by Aerosmith). Inspired by the amazing work done by UCLA Health Operation Mend, Operation Mend: Hope 2 endeavors to raise awareness for this very important cause – a program dedicated to providing free specialized medical and psychological care for our nation’s post 9/11 warriors injured in the line of duty, and their caregivers.

Working with his friend and frequent musical partner David Abeyta, from celebrated Austin-based country rock band Reckless Kelly in the producer’s chair (as well as whipping out licks on the electric guitar), Wilder All The Time launches Berardo upward and beyond his trademark roots rock into a Southern Pop Rock realm that finds him well-positioned to recapture the spotlight. Fellow Reckless Kelly bandmates drummer Jay Nazz and bassist Joe Miller join in their support of Berardo, alongside longtime DesBerardo band members Marc Douglas Berardo (acoustic guitar, background vocals) and "Handsome" Bill Kelly (electric guitar, acoustic guitar, mandola and background vocals). The album also features the Grammy Award winning Lloyd Maines (pedal steel guitar), the aforementioned Bukka Allen on Hammond B3 organ and piano, as well as a duet vocal with legendary Texas singer / songwriter Walt Wilkins.

A consummate and charismatic performer, Berardo’s smoky voice and lived-in tales has charmed audiences from performing at intimate acoustic shows to full-blown theater concerts, often opening for some of his idols, including The Doobie Brothers, The Marshall Tucker Band, Dickey Betts & Great Southern, and America.

Berardo’s lovingly-crafted compositions explore love, life, hard knocks, and the indefatigable human spirit. While wry and worldly-wise, his message is ultimately inspiring and optimistic – if anything, even more so since the challenges that stalled his career after breakthrough album Ignoring All The Warning Signs (which spent two months in the Top Ten at Sirius Radio’s Outlaw channel, and hit #49 on the Billboard Americana Chart).

Returning stronger than ever with several successful singles (“Somewhere Blue,” “Baby Blue,” “This Year,” "Something’s Gonna Happen”) and now his imminent fourth album Wilder All The Time (all produced by David Abeyta), Chris Berardo has finally captured his intoxicating live sound and spirit on record and is poised to catapult well beyond where he left off. “I’ve waited a long time to heave this music into The World,” he concludes. “I can’t wait to share it with you!”

Photo Credit: Tod V. Wolfson

