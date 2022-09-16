Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Chayla Hope Releases New Single 'Long Way'

Hope's new album will be released on October 28.

Sep. 16, 2022  

Cleveland-based powerhouse Chayla Hope has unleashed "Long Way," the latest single from the vinyl-presser-turned-pop-star's debut record Damn, Feelings, out digitally October 28th.

"Long Way" is a triumphant funk pop tribute to the New Jack Swing era mixed by three-time GRAMMY Award nominee Andrew Wuepper (Beyoncé, Rihanna, Katy Perry). "It's about the feeling of impermanence you sometimes get growing and experiencing life with someone, knowing and eventually telling them it might not last forever," Hope explains.

"Long Way" follows the release of "High" and Hope's partnership with Shway Papers for her own Chayla Hope-branded rolling papers, "Love In Lo-Fi," "Falling," and "Forget me Not," mixed by 10-time GRAMMY award winner Josh Gudwin (Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa).

Chayla Hope is pop's next great voice. Making a name for herself in Cleveland's music scene pressing vinyl at Gotta Groove Records and collaborating with up-and-coming producer Jesty Beatz (aka Holy Mattress Money), her sophisticated take on the sounds of the '80s and '90s recalls the influence of Kate Bush, Whitney Houston, Annie Lennox, and Robyn, marrying inventive arrangements with an impressive range and infectious spirit.

Throughout her life, Chayla has had to overcome obstacles like heartbreak and trauma by dressing up, performing, and powering through by sheer force of her artistic and creative vision. She has long been fascinated by the juxtaposition of happy music masking sad lyrics, exploring the complicated nature of human experience through its most common facet: our feelings.

A proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community who found her performance identity doing drag, it's no surprise Chayla was selected to sing the theme song for Care Bears: Unlock The Magic and has numerous features in the show's soundtrack and merchandise, embodying its core themes of empowerment, inclusion, and self-understanding through her music.

Listen to the new single here:

