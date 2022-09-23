Chayla Hope Announces Beer Collaboration & Debut LP

Cleveland-based powerhouse Chayla Hope has announced the launch of a two-beer collaboration with Saucy Brew Works. The first, Damn, Feelings, named for Hope's forthcoming debut solo LP, is a super-fruited Imperial Hazy IPA with pink guava, apricot, and blood orange. At 8% ABV, it is sure to have tasters "in their feelings." The second is called Chase The Pain, a wheated ale brewed with mango habanero.

At 3 pm ET on Saturday, October 29th, Hope will host a public album listening and beer tasting party at Saucy Brew Works' Ohio City Brewpub. The beer will be available on tap at their Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, Pinecrest, and Sandusky locations, along with select Northeast Ohio concert venues and retailers, throughout the winter and spring.

Hope recently unleashed "Long Way," the latest single from the vinyl-presser-turned-pop-star's debut record, out digitally on October 28th. "Long Way" is a triumphant funk pop tribute to the New Jack Swing era mixed by three-time GRAMMY Award nominee Andrew Wuepper (Beyoncé, Rihanna, Katy Perry). "It's about the feeling of impermanence you sometimes get growing and experiencing life with someone, knowing and eventually telling them it might not last forever," Hope explains.

"Long Way" follows the release of "High" and Hope's partnership with Shway Papers for her own Chayla Hope-branded rolling papers, "Love In Lo-Fi," "Falling," and "Forget me Not," mixed by 10-time GRAMMY award winner Josh Gudwin (Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa).