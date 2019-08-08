Cautious Clay Debuts John Mayer Collab From 13 REASONS WHY Season 3
Multi-instrumentalist, vocalist and producerCautious Clay debuts "Swim Home," a brand new track co-written and -produced with John Mayer and featured on the "13 Reasons Why" season three soundtrack, today, listen here and watch the visualizer below. Cautious will debut the track live on today's "Morning Becomes Eclectic" on KCRW, listen here.
"I wrote this song with John Mayer seven months ago after meeting for the first time," says Cautious. "I had just started getting into collaborating with other people and truly had never experienced a more natural creative flow while making this song."
Check it out here:
Out August 23, the "13 Reasons Why" soundtrack features contributions from 5 Seconds of Summer, YUNGBLUD, Charli XCX, Lauv and more in addition to Cautious. Pre-order here and get an instant download of "Swim Home."
"Swim Home" is the first new music from the 26-year-old artist, born Josh Karpeh, since the release of his acclaimed EP Table Of Context earlier this year. The EP features singles "REASONS" withTobias Jesso Jr. and Hudson Mohawke and "SIDEWINDER," as well as "SATURDAY MORNING CARTOONS" with UMI, and two more tracks.
Following sets at Lollapalooza, Electric Forest, Boston Calling and more this summer, Cautious will tour North America and Europe this fall, with headline shows in Paris, London, Los Angeles,Portland, Seattle, New York, Philadelphia and beyond. Visit cautiousclay.com for more information.
Cautious Clay is 26-year-old Josh Karpeh. Born and raised in Cleveland, OH, Karpeh first found music through his training in classical flute, which quickly opened the doors of blues and jazz. In college, he added many other instruments as well as songwriting and production to his repertoire, and soon after began releasing music of his own. Now based in Brooklyn, he has toured the world over and collaborated and shared stages with the likes of John Mayer, Omar Apollo, Tayla Parx, AlunaGeorge, Petit Biscuit, Lil Silva and more, and his music has appeared on "Insecure." Watch Cautious perform a Tiny Desk Concert for NPR here.
CAUTIOUS CLAY LIVE
August 9-11 San Francisco, CA Outside Lands
September 20-22 Las Vegas, NV Life is Beautiful
October 24 Cologne, Germany Yuca
October 25 Paris, France Boule Noire
October 26 Antwerp, Belgium Trix
October 28 Berlin, Germany Kantine
October 30 Copenhagen, Denmark Hotel Cecil
November 1 The Hague, Netherlands Crossing Borders Festival
November 2 Amsterdam, Netherlands Bitterzoet
November 4 Brighton, U.K. Green Door Store
November 5 London, U.K. Village Underground
November 6 Manchester, U.K. YES
November 8 Dublin, Ireland The Soundhouse
November 9 Reykjavik, Iceland Iceland Airwaves
November 13 New Orleans, LA Parish at House of Blues
November 14 Houston, TX Bronze Peacock at House of Blues
November 15 Austin, TX Scoot Inn
November 16 Dallas, TX Granada Theater
November 19 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom
November 20 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre
November 21 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory
November 22 San Diego, CA House of Blues
November 25 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom
November 26 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom
November 27 Seattle, WA The Showbox
November 29 Salt Lake City, UT Kilby Court
November 30 Denver, CO Marquis Theater
December 1 Kansas City, MO Riot Room
December 2 Minneapolis, MN Fine Line Music Cafe
December 3 Milwaukee, WI Turner Hall Ballroom
December 5 Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge
December 6 Grand Rapids, MI The Stache
December 8 Toronto, ON Phoenix Concert Theatre
December 9 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel
December 11 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club
December 12 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom
December 13 Washington, DC 9:30 Club
December 14 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer