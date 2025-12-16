Listen: Lisa Dawn Miller Covers Her Father's Song 'Our Little Christmas Tree'

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Lisa Dawn Miller has released the Christmas classic “One Little Christmas Tree,” written by her father, Ron Miller, with music by Bryan Wells. Originally released by Stevie Wonder in 1967 for his one and only Christmas album, “Someday at Christmas,” (also written by Miller/Wells), the newly reimagined recording honors an enduring family legacy. The track is now available on Apple Music and Spotify.

Currently in its 16th touring season, “Sandy Hackett’s Rat Pack Show” will appear at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls, N.Y. December 12-13. Miller co-produces the hit musical in which she also stars as “Frank’s One Love.” Lisa’s husband, producer/comedian Sandy Hackett, son of legendary comedian Buddy Hackett, stars as Joey Bishop.

“I’m so grateful to record my father’s songs (ronmillersongbook.com), and put them in my shows, especially for Christmas,” Lisa said. “His poignant lyrics are timeless and have touched the lives of so many people around the world for decades. Year after year, people celebrate love and hope, sharing my father’s songs which are ingrained into years of tradition. ‘One Little Christmas Tree’ is timeless. Its lyric is more profound today than ever. It’s about the spirit of giving and the belief that with love, we can be anything and everything we dream.”

Writing Stevie Wonder’s only Christmas album was all in the family for the Millers, with Ron writing the lyrics to its title track, “Someday at Christmas,” “Bedtime for Toys,” “A Warm Little Home on a Hill,” “The Day that Love Began,” (with music by Lisa’s sister, Debbie Miller), “Everyone’s a Kid at Christmas Time” (with music by Lisa’s mother, Aurora Miller), and “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Me,” which Ron wrote for Lisa and recently released by Samara Joy, winning a 2024 Grammy Award.

Lisa produced the new single with music arrangement by Chris Hardin and Mark Matson, engineered by Sam Robertson. The cover art, designed by Jeanne Quinn, includes a photo of Lisa as a child in Detroit with her father. “No matter how challenging things would sometimes get during the year, my mom and dad always made sure our Christmases were wondrous,” Lisa reminisced. In 2010, Stevie Wonder invited Lisa’s son, then 10-year-old Oliver Richman, to share the stage to perform “One Little Christmas Tree,” after he heard Oliver’s recording of it.

Now 25, Richman is continuing the family legacy as a singer/songwriter and actor. His Song-a-Day TikTok @olivesongs11, in which he challenged himself to write a song every day beginning in January 2024 (currently on song #705) has made global headlines with millions tuning in, resulting in numerous viral hits and recent record releases which include, “The Ballad of Phil and Phyllis,” (duet with Joy Woods), “Stranger in a Bookstore,” “Bunnies,” “Back Up,” “WTF,” “I Don’t Remember Birthdays” and numerous others. Richman's first solo show sold out at Joe’s Pub in New York City earlier this year.

Lisa’s father’s legacy catalogue includes such classic standards as “For Once in My Life,” “Touch Me in the Morning,” “Heaven Help Us All,” “A Place in the Sun,” “Yester-me, Yester-you, Yesterday,” “If I Could,” “I’ve Never Been to Me,” “I’ve Never Been a Woman Before,” “Can’t We Try” and many more.

In 2024, she released her take on the Christmas classic, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” Lisa’s show, “For Once in My Life,” premiered in New York City at 54 Below. Slated for release in early 2026, Lisa and Sandy will be releasing “My Buddy,” a book about Sandy’s close relationship with his father, Buddy.

Lisa has produced multiple recordings and directed numerous music videos. She runs her own music publishing company, LDM World and is the managing partner of the Ron Miller Legacy Songtrust, and the Aurora Miller Legacy Songtrust. For tickets to “Sandy Hackett’s Rat Pack Show,” at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, December 12-13, visit here.