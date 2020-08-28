Carrie Underwood Reveals 'My Gift' Track List and Special Guests

The album is available globally on digital and CD on September 25 and on red vinyl on October 30.

Seven-time GRAMMY Award winner and five-time CMA Female Vocalist of the Year, Carrie Underwood, released the track list and special guests for her first-ever Christmas album, My Gift, available globally on digital and CD on September 25 and on red vinyl on October 30. In anticipation of the Fall album, Underwood has also released the new original song, "Let There Be Peace," which is available now and as an instant grat track when you pre-order the digital album here.

My Gift features a combination of beloved traditional favorites celebrating the spiritual nature of the holiday, as well as several originals. Two of the new original songs are written by Underwood, frequent collaborator Brett James ("Jesus, Take the Wheel," "Something In The Water"), and her Cry Pretty co-producer, David Garcia. In addition to a very special appearance by Underwood's 5-year-old son, Isaiah Fisher, on the holiday classic that inspired the album title, "Little Drummer Boy," My Gift also features her first collaboration with GRAMMY, Emmy, Oscar, and Tony Award-winner John Legend, on the original track, "Hallelujah," written by Legend and Toby Gad ("All of Me").

Track List

1. Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee (Traditional)

2. O Come All Ye Faithful (Traditional)

3. Let There Be Peace (Carrie Underwood, Brett James, David Garcia)

4. Little Drummer Boy (featuring Isaiah Fisher) (Harry Simeone, Henry Onorati, Katherine Davis)

5. Sweet Baby Jesus (Carrie Underwood, Brett James, David Garcia)

6. Hallelujah (with John Legend) (John Stephens, Toby Gad)

7. O Holy Night (Traditional)

8. Mary, Did You Know? (Buddy Greene, Mark Lowry)

9. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (Ralph Blane, Hugh Martin)

10. Away In A Manger (Traditional)

11. Silent Night (Traditional)

GRAMMY Award-winning producer, mixer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Greg Wells produced and arranged the album. He has written and produced some of the best-selling and highest charting tracks of the past 15 years for such artists as Adele, Celine Dion, Keith Urban, and P!nk, as well as the worldwide smash The Greatest Showman soundtrack. My Gift features a world-class orchestra, led by the pre-eminent arranger, composer, and conductor David Campbell, whose many credits include iconic recordings by artists including Linda Ronstadt, Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Barbra Streisand, Michael Jackson, Josh Groban, and his son Beck. My Gift is mixed by 14-time GRAMMY Award winning mixer, Serban Ghenea. Acclaimed gospel quartet The McCrary Sisters, who have performed backing vocals on previous Underwood songs including "Choctaw County Affair" and "The Champion," will also be heard on the album.

My Gift can be pre-ordered in various formats here starting August 28. Additionally, an exclusive version of the My Gift CD and special white vinyl, with a bonus Christmas card from Underwood, will be available only at Target. New merchandise bundles are also available in the official My Gift Pre-order store. Watch the My Gift album trailer here: https://umgn.us/MyGiftTrailer.

Underwood released her sixth studio album, Cry Pretty, in 2018, which she co-produced with David Garcia. The Platinum-certified Cry Pretty features five RIAA certified singles, including the Platinum-certified "The Champion," and the Gold-certified "Cry Pretty," "Love Wins," "Southbound," and "Drinking Alone." She packed arenas in 2019 with her critically-acclaimed Cry Pretty Tour 360 and The Cry Pretty Tour UK. Earlier this year, Underwood's first fitness/lifestyle book, FIND YOUR PATH: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life, became an instant national bestseller, not only on the prestigious New York Times list, but also hitting #1 on Amazon, Publisher's Weekly and other prestigious Bestseller lists. She also launched her new fitness app, fit52, a wellness platform designed to encourage and support users on their personal wellness journey, and celebrated her 5th anniversary as founder and lead designer for her fitness and lifestyle brand, CALIA by Carrie Underwood. Apple Music recently announced XO Radio, a monthly radio show hosted and produced by Underwood, which premiered on the newly-launched Apple Music Country on August 18. This Fall, she returns for her eighth season as the voice of primetime television's #1 program, NBC's Sunday Night Football.

