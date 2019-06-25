Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage Can't Miss Latin Performances in June & July

The City Parks Foundation SummerStage Concert Series presents over 100 shows in all 5 NYC Boroughs throughout the Summer. The best part? Almost every show is free and curated specifically for the neighborhood it's presented in. Throughout June and July, can't miss Latin shows featuring Buika, Alceu Valença, Ximena Sariñana, León Geico, Ana Tijoux, ChocQuibTown, and more will take place through New York.

Buika / A-WA / Blick Bassy / DJ Tara

On Saturday, June 30, Latin Grammy winner, two-time Grammy nominee, singer-songwriter-producer and composer, Buika will perform in Central Park. This 2014 SummerStage alumnus is famous for her unique fusion of jazz, flamenco fusion, afro-pop, reggae, R&B and more. Buika has been described as "the voice of freedom" in NPR's "50 Greatest Voices of All Times". She's joined by A-WA, an Israeli band with an Arabic name featuring three sisters of Yemeni Jewish, Ukranian, and Moroccan Jewish heritage. With a mix of traditional Yemenite, hip-hop, and electronic music, the sisters' hit "Habib Galbi", a traditional melody sung in the Yemenite dialect of Judeo-Arabic, was the first song in Arabic to go #1 in Israel. Support will come from Blick Bassy, the sensitive Cameroonian singer with a love for American blues who performs delicate songs in the Cameroonian language of Bassa, and DJ Tara. This free show is set to take place from 6 to 10PM. Doors open at 5PM.

Who: Buika / A-WA / Blick Bassy / DJ Tara

When: Saturday, June 30 from 6-10PM

Where: SummerStage in Central Park

More Info

Ximena Sariñana / iLe / Nathy Peluso

On Wednesday, July 10, Ximena Sariñana will take the stage in Central Park. Ximena Sariñana has been performing for much of her life; as an actor, singing the theme song for a telenovela, and even as a judge on Mexico's version of "America's Got Talent." As a musician, she's evolved from the jazzy pop of her 2008 Grammy-nominated debut Mediocre, incorporating smoother electronic elements and bouncy dance rhythms into her fourth LP, ¿Dónde Bailarán Las Niñas?. She's supported by Puerto Rican singer (and Calle 13 alumni) iLe, who won a Grammy for her 2016 debut iLevitable, and the saucy neo-soul trap stylings of Madrid-via-Argentina MC Nathy Peluso. This free show will take place from 6 to 10PM. Doors open at 5PM. This show is presented in association with LAMC.

Who: Ximena Sariñana/ iLe / Nathy Peluso

When: Wednesday, July 10 from 6-10PM

Where: SummerStage in Central Park

More Info

Aterciopelados / Diamante Eléctrico / DJ Dayansita

On Thursday, July 11, one of Colombia's first rock bands, Aterciopelados, will perform in Queensbridge Park. Their music fuses rock with a variety of Colombian and Latin American musical traditions.They are joined by newcomers the bluesy Bogotá-based rock band Diamante Eléctrico, who hold a pair of Latin Grammys for Best Rock Album and the honor of opening the Rolling Stones' first-ever show in Colombia. Dayansita will be spinning music all evening. This free show is set to take place from 7 to 9PM, and is presented in association with LAMC.

Who: Aterciopelados / Diamante Eléctrico / DJ Dayansita

When: Thursday, July 11 from 7-9PM

Where: SummerStage in Queensbridge Park

More Info

A Palo Seco

On Friday, July 12, A Palo Seco will perform in Queensbridge Park. Named after a stripped-down style of Flamenco often sung a capella or with percussion alone, the New York-based Flamenco dance company, A Palo Seco, combines traditional techniques with a modern, metropolitan flair. Returning to SummerStage for the first time since opening for Ballet Hispanico in 2014, the company will perform with a live band, and hold a free 45-minute dance class led by artistic director Rebecca Tomas before the show, sharing their expertise in Flamenco with the Queensbridge community. This free show is set to take place from 7 to 9PM, and is presented in association with LAMC.

Who: A Palo Seco

When: Friday, July 12 from 7-9PM

Where: SummerStage in Queensbridge Park

More Info

León Geico / Kevin Johansen / El Mató a un Policía Motorizado / Silvina Moreno / Juan Ingaramo

On Saturday, July 13, a legion of Argentinian musicians will take the stage in Queensbridge Park. The socially conscious singerLeón Geico is one of Argentina's most famous folk rock musicians, sometimes called the "Bob Dylan of Argentina." He's joined by the Sub-tropicalista rocker Kevin Johansen,who spent the 90s in NYC with his band The Nada; El Mató a un Policía Motorizado, Buenos Aires indie darlings and multi Latin GRAMMY nominees with twinkling guitars; Silvina Moreno, a sweet-sounding vocalist who studied at Boston's Berklee College of Music and recently opened for Ed Sheeran and Juan Inagramo, the Buenos Aires-via-Córdoba artist and producer who makes romantic electropop and dabbled in trap stylings with his 2018 LP Best Seller. This freeshow is set to take place from 5 to 9PM. This is the first edition of the iconic Argentine festival, Cosquin Rock in the US, and is presented in association with Cosquin Rock festival and LAMC.

Who: León Geico / Kevin Johansen / El Mató a un Policía Motorizado / Silvina Moreno / Juan Ingaramo

When: Saturday, July 13 from 5 to 9PM.

Where: SummerStage in Queensbridge Park

More Info

20th Anniversary Latin Grammy's Celebration: Vicente García / ChocQuibTown Guaynaa / Macaco

Also on Saturday, July 13, the 20th Anniversary Latin Grammy's Celebration is set to take place in Central Park. Vincente García, a Dominican musician, singer, and performer who led the Dominican alternative rock band Calor Urbano will perform, along with Colombian hip-hop group ChocQuibTown, Puerto Rican rapper Guaynaa, and Spanish band Macaco. This free show is set to take place from 3 to 7PM. Doors open at 2PM. This performance is presented in association with LAMC.

Who: 20th Anniversary Latin Grammy's Celebration: Vicente García / ChocQuibTown Guaynaa / Macaco

When: Saturday, July 13 from 3 to 7PM.

Where: SummerStage in Central Park

More Info

Lisa Lisa / Cover Girls / DJ Lucy Euclid / Hosted by Vinnie Medugno

On Thursday, July 18, Lisa Lisa, who led a Latin Freestyle scene that had birthed the likes of Madonna and Shannon, will take the stage at Corporal Thompson Park. While Lisa Lisa ruled the roost at Freestyle hubs Funhouse and Paradise Garage in Manhattan, supporting act The Cover Girls held court uptown in the Bronx at The Devil's Nest, making futuristic soulful dance music with next-generation electronic instruments. Additional support will come from DJ Lucy Euclid. Vinnie Medugno will host. This free show is set to take place from 7 to 9PM.

Who: Lisa Lisa / Cover Girls / DJ Lucy Euclid / Hosted by Vinnie Medugno

When: Thursday, July 18 from 7 to 9PM

Where: SummerStage in Corporal Thompson Park

More Info

Ana Tijoux / Combo Chimbita / L-Unicorns / DJ Shame / Hosted by Jen and Magie

On Saturday, July 20, French-Chilean pop singer and rapper Ana Tijoux will perform at Corporal Thompson Park in Staten Island. She is joined by Combo Chimbita, a group of Colombianos formed at world music incubator Barbes in Brooklyn. The Staten Island L'Unicorns will offer support, as well as DJ Shame. This free show is set to take place from 4 to 7PM, and is presented in association with La Isla Bonita.

Who: Ana Tijoux / Combo Chimbita / L-Unicorns / DJ Shame / Hosted by Jen and Magie

When: Saturday, July 20 from 4 to 7PM.

Where: SummerStage in Corporal Thompson Park

More Info

Lalo Rodriguez / Los Hermanos Moreno / DJ Lucho

On Friday, July 26, Puerto Rican salsa singer Lalo Rodriguez will take the stage at Soundview Park in The Bronx. As a solo artist, he was a star of the salsa romantica era in the late 80s/early 90s, cracking the Billboard top 10 with the saucy 1988 single "Ven, devórame otra vez" (Come, devour me again). He's joined by brothers William and Nelson Moreno - better known as Los Hermanos Moreno - a duo formed in New Jersey in 1989 known for their aggressive salsa style and intricate arrangements. DJ Lucho will offer support. This free show is set to take place from 7 to 9PM.

Who: Lalo Rodriguez / Los Hermanos Moreno / DJ Lucho

When: Friday, July 26 from 7 to 9PM.

Where: SummerStage in Soundview Park

More Info

Alceu Valença / Cordel do Fogo Encantado / LaBaq / DJ Grace Kelly

On Saturday, July 27, Brazil's Alceu Valença will take the stage in Central Park. This performance marks his first time in the U.S. since his 1993 SummerStage debut. He's joined by Cordel do Fogo Encantado, a musical-poetic rock influenced group who have a reputation for dramatic theatrical performances with massive drum sets; LaBaq, a self-taught multi-instrumentalist who splits her time between Europe and Brazil and typically writes gentle songs bursting with emotion but has been recently dabbling in electronica dissonance; and DJ Grace Kelly, the Berlin-via-Bahia DJ who presents Afro Brazilian music and Latin American sounds such as Baile Funk filtered through electro and house. This free show is set to take place from 6 to 10PM. Doors open at 5PM. This performance is presented in association with Brasil Summerfest. Institutional Support comes from the Consulate General of Brazil in New York.

From 4 to 5PM, a panel titled Brazil: The Transforming Power of Music to Overcome Times of Crisis will take place in Central Park. It will be hosted by Hosted by Fabiana Batistela, Director/Founder of SIM São Paulo, with journalist Fabiane Pereira, DJ Patricktor4 and Yale Evelev of Luaka Bop Records.

Who: Alceu Valença / Cordel do Fogo Encantado / LaBaq / DJ Grace Kelly

When: Saturday, July 27 from 6 to 10PM

Where: SummerStage in Central Park

More Info

Ray De La Paz / Edgar Joel and Anthony Colon / DJ Lucho / DJ Kamala

On Wednesday, July 31, Puerto Rican salsero Ray De La Paz will perform in Crotona Park in The Bronx. He was born in Spanish Harlem and grew up in the Bronx, and cemented his salsa pedigree early in his career on four albums with with legendary conguero Ray Baretto. He's joined by another boricua salsero, Edgar Joel, who got his start with La Combinación Latina before partnering with the vocalist Anthony Colon to craft songs with classic salsa rhythms and romantic lyrics. Support will come from DJ Luchoand DJ Kamala. This free show is set to take place from 7 to 9PM.

Who: Ray De La Paz/ Edgar Joel and Anthony Colon / DJ Lucho / DJ Kamala

When: Wednesday, July 31 from 7 to 9PM

Where: SummerStage in Crotona Park

More Info

For the most up-to-date scheduling and lineup for all SummerStage programming, follow SummerStage via the social media handles below and visit www.SummerStage.org for all festival information.

Capital One is the Title Sponsor of the 2019 SummerStage festival. iStar, Subaru, Lagunitas Brewing Company, Sierra Nevada Brewing Company, Bell's Brewery, Wölffer Estate Vineyard, Archer Roose Wines, AARP, Disney, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Snapple, Icelandic Provisions Skyr and West Elm are all official SummerStage sponsors.

Generous private support is provided by the Howard Gilman Foundation, Mertz Gilmore Foundation, The Shubert Organization, the J.E. & Z.B. Butler Foundation, and The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust. SummerStage is also supported, in part, by public funds from the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the NYC Council; the National Endowment for the Arts; the NYS Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the NYS Legislature; and the NYC Council under the leadership of Speaker Corey Johnson, including Council Members Alicka Ampry-Samuel, Diana Ayala, Bill Perkins, Keith Powers, Donovan Richards, Carlina Rivera, Debi Rose, Helen Rosenthal, and Rafael Salamanca. The Only in Queens SummerStage Concert is presented by Borough President Melinda Katz with NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer and NYC Parks.

Additional support is generously provided by our dedicated festival audience and SummerStage Members.

The refurbishment of SummerStage in Central Park is supported by the NYC Council under the leadership of Speaker Corey Johnson, The Thompson Family Foundation, the Jaharis Family Foundation, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, Peter Shapiro & Dayglo Presents, the Troubh family, the Goodman Family Foundation, Alexander Durst, and many generous donors who have purchased seat plaques.

Premier Radio Sponsor: iHeart Radio featuring Lite FM, Power 105.1, 103.5 KTU, Q104.3, and Z100.

Media partners include: Zoom Media & Marketing, WNYC, WNET and All Arts, Telemundo, WBGO, WFUV, Relix, DoNYC, Time Out New York, Futuro Media Group and Big Screen Plaza.

In all of its programming and activities, City Parks Foundation partners with the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation to improve neighborhood parks and the communities they serve.

At City Parks Foundation, we are dedicated to invigorating and transforming parks into dynamic, vibrant centers of urban life through sports, arts, community building and education programs for all New Yorkers. Celebrating our 30th anniversary this year, we program in more than 400 parks, recreation centers and public schools across New York City and reach 300,000 people each year. Our ethos is simple: thriving parks mean thriving communities.

Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage is New York's largest free outdoor performing arts festival. SummerStage annually presents approximately 100 performances in 15-18 parks throughout the five boroughs. With performances ranging from American pop, Latin, world music, dance and theater, SummerStage fills a vital niche in New York City's summer arts festival landscape. Since its inception 34 years ago, more than six million people from New York City and around the world have enjoyed SummerStage. Capital One is the Title Sponsor of SummerStage. For more information, visit www.SummerStage.org.

Capital One Financial Corporation (www.capitalone.com) is a financial holding company whose subsidiaries, which include Capital One, N.A., and Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., had $249.8 billion in deposits and $372.5 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2018. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia. A Fortune 500 company, Capital One trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "COF" and is included in the S&P 100 index. Visit the Capital One newsroom for more Capital One news.

Keychange is a pioneering European initiative which is empowering women to transform the future of the music industry and encouraging festivals to achieve a 50:50 balance by 2022. Keychange aims to accelerate change and create a better more inclusive music industry for present and future generations. Keychange is led by PRS Foundation, supported by the Creative Europe programme of the European Union, in partnership with Musikcentrum Öst, Reeperbahn Festival, Iceland Airwaves, BIME, Tallinn Music Week, Way Out West, The Great Escape and Mutek. Find out more at www.keychange.eu.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You