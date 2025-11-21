Video: Watch Nick Jonas & Andrew Barth Feldman Perform 'Home Alone' From A VERY JONAS CHRISTMAS MOVIE





The Jonas Brothers are celebrating the holiday season with the release of their new video for “Home Alone,” featuring Broadway alums Nick Jonas and Andrew Barth Feldman. The song is featured in A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, streaming now on Disney+.

In the festive film, Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas face a series of escalating obstacles as they struggle to make it from London to New York in time to spend Christmas with their families. The movie features an all-star cast, including Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas, who star as themselves, along with Broadway alums Andrew Barth Feldman (as Ethan), Andrea Martin (as Deb) and Jesse Tyler Ferguson (as Santa).

Also featured is Chloe Bennet (as Lucy), Billie Lourd (as Cassidy), Laverne Cox (as Stacy), KJ Apa (as Gene), Kenny G (as himself) and Justin Tranter (as himself), and Randall Park (as Brad). The movie also includes special cameos from the Jonas family.

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas produce, along with writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger (“I Want You Back,” “This Is Us,” “Love, Simon”), Adam Fishbach, Spencer Berman and Scott Morgan. EmmyⓇ and Academy AwardⓇ winner Jessica Yu (“Quiz Lady,” “This Is Us”) directs, with original music from executive music producer and GRAMMYⓇ nominee Justin Tranter. The movie is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.