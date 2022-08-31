Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
CHRISTEENE Announces 'MIDNITE FUKK TRAIN' LP

The new album will be released on November 11.

Aug. 31, 2022  

New York's iconic feral beast, CHRISTEENE, announced a new full length album, MIDNITE FUKK TRAIN, out on November 11 via Austin non-profit label Spaceflight Records.

Aptly titled, the album sees CHRISTEENE leaving no soul unscathed with shrill, explosive saxophones, crushing guitars, and militant percussion backed by her affectionately named, and carefully curated, Fukkn Band. To celebrate the announcement, CHRISTEENE provided a sneak peak with the scuzzed out single "BEAUCOUP MOROCCO."

With a voice described by The Guardian as "...Tina Turner or Diamanda Galás at full stretch, at the pitch of Slipknot's Corey Taylor," the artist delivers a cripplingly heroic collection of songs articulating a raw, popular rage in these troubling times. MIDNITE FUKK TRAIN will be pressed on a special edition "unhealthy piss yellow" vinyl.

In a nod to Amanda Lear, CHRISTEENE punches through the opening track "ALPHABETS" with words for the children of her generation, continuing her delightful onslaught with "BEAUCOUP MOROCCO," "GUTT IT," and a western punk'd "WINSTON," before shifting cars mid trip with a delirious and dark "I WANNIT ALL," reminiscent of David Lynch on a ketamine trip.

In a surprise turn, CHRISTEENE tickles the ivories with raw, poetic sensitivity in "PIANO SONG," and spins a lush arrangement of loneliness in "LO PAID RUNWAY MODEL," only to turn around with full force and drag her freshman track "FIX MY DICK" through the "Fukkn Band'' she has gleaned for this powerful and arresting album.

CHRISTEENE is a raw spirit of ferocious music, unabashed sexuality, and fiery intimate stank. Reports from live shows describe inexplicably powerful experiences, distressed choreography, macabre scenes involving butt plugs tied to bouquets of balloons being released from the singer's ass, wardrobes styled from the forgotten scraps of society, and intimately heated sermons on the state of the world as we know it.

The artist has collaborated with as well as performed with numerous acclaimed musicians, including Faith No More, Peaches, Fever Ray, Kembra Pfhaler, Tribe 8, Narcissister, Marc Almond and more. Longtime collaborators include award winning filmmaker PJ Raval, along with iconic fashion designer Rick Owens and artist Michèle Lamy. CHRISTEENE has been photographed by Juergen Teller, Katerina Jebb, Matt Lambert and Wolfgang Tillmans.

Listen to the new single here:




