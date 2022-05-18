CC Clarke to Release New Single 'Nothing I Won't Do'

London based singer-songwriter and content creator CC Clarke is getting ready to release her latest single "Nothing I Won't Do" on May 20th. This new single follows the streaming success of CC's previous singles "Back To You," "Boys Do Cry,""A Little More," and "Not Playing".

Collectively CC has reached more than 3.5 million+ streams over her last 4 releases with placement on some of top playlists on Spotify and Apple Music. In addition to her music CC has continued to organically grow her Instagram following to over 2 Million from her relevant, on-point and revolutionary beauty content, which resulted in CC being named the most influential online beauty influencer by The Sunday Times.

This last year has not only been busy for Clarke professionally in music and beauty but also personally as she welcomed the birth of her first child in 2020 and her second child in 2022. These personal milestones have influenced CC's music specifically on previous single like "Boys Do Cry" and "Back To You."CC's latest's single "Nothing I Won't Do," is no different as CC continues to tap into her personal life experiences when creating her music.

When asked about the inspiration for her new single "Nothing I Won't Do," CC said, "Unconditional love And my two baby girls. I've experienced a lot of conditional 'love' in my life and I wanted to write about loving and giving no matter what. There's nothing I won't do." Similarly, when asked about the creative process behind creating "Nothing I Won't Do", CC said, "We started talking about my concept of unconditional love and I said I wanted an element of gospel within an upbeat dance track .. the chords came to life instantly and we all starting running melodies, the song wrote itself within a few hours and the old school references made it feel so soulful and pure."

Even though CC Clarke is most famously known as a beauty content creator , CC has been writing music since she was a small child. At first her parents would find her hand-written lyrics and were convinced that she was copying poems. And while she was eventually supported by friends and family on the journey to where she is today, songwriting was something that remained something of a side hustle, until she appeared on a Maybelline advert as part of their Color Sensational campaign.

The ad was featured in Piccadilly Circus and when they asked to provide a song for the advert, she knew that something had finally, emphatically clicked. She gave them the sultry pop song "Solo," which was influenced by one of CC's idols Rihanna. While some may say "you never want to meet your hero's," that cannot be said for CC as she had an amazing experience when she was handpicked to spend the day with Rihanna while the platinum selling artist was in London. "We drank tequila and sang The Spice Girls together," CC grins. "It was insane, so crazy. And afterwards it made me realize, 'I've got to follow in her footsteps!"

Balancing bold brand ambition and the formative sparks of an emerging music career as well as a young family isn't easy: but then CC Clarke never wanted her life to be a walk in the park. For those in the beauty and lifestyle space, CC isn't an easy name you could have missed these past few years: she's a highly influential fashion, lifestyle, and Instagram sensation. With popular influencers like KSI making the transition from gaming to music, there is no better time for Clarke to bring her 2 million followers into her music world. Stay tuned to CC's socials (below) for more information on release of "Nothing I Won't Do" as well as everything CC Clarke for 2022 in with both her music and beauty products.