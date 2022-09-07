Bummer Daze Releases New Single 'Reflections'

Fresno-based dream-pop newcomer Bummer Daze returns with an exciting new single. 'Reflections' is the quintessential summertime bop.

This lush dream pop record utilises warm guitar tones, beautiful retro synths, and spacious drums, while the lyrics provoke thoughts of past summer-time love. This record is the perfect road trip track and is sure to pluck up memories of summers gone by.

Listen to the new single here: