Brother Spellbinder Releases New Single 'Aching Eyes'

Brother Spellbinder have quickly become a front-runner in the Folk scene. Their epic songs have been taking over the better half of this year, and now with a new single in tow, "Aching Eyes," the group proves that they are better and stronger than ever.

Frontwoman Arazla Moon says of the track:

"I sang Aching Eyes a'capella into an old tape cassette recorder while living in Pennsylvania. I had an impending sense of doom that my relationship was ending, but on the other hand, I was like hey, I've done this before, right? I was thinking about how many breakups we go through in one lifetime. Does it get easier? The song tumbled out in E minor and has pretty much stayed the same in regards to melody and lyrics. I've always been a big Gershwin fan and I think that may be evident in the song's original, naked form. Brother Spellbinder has given it a mystical, almost Tango feel with lots of drama!"

Taken from their new, breathtaking EP "We Were Children Yesterday," the record echoes an earlier time of wonder and possibility -- and the gradual loss of innocence as we get older....something that we can definitely all relate to.

This is an album about metamorphosis and healing. Brother Spellbinder aims to enchant in the age of disenchantment. The band's unique sound relies on dulcet cello tones, ethereal violins, lilting ukulele, both acoustic & electric lead guitar, & frenetic rhythms.

Lead singer Alzara Getz's vocals tie the songs together with an emotional fluidity and feminine mystique countered with an occasional dollop of gristle from rhythm guitarist co-founder Jamie Wilson and a sprinkle of silk from cellist Helena Tietze. An eclectic mix, the spellbinders on this project range in age from 22 - 64. As the daughter of rock drummer, Dave Getz, original drummer of Big Brother & The Holding Co., bandleader Alzara developed a passion for music at an early age. Having studied with many renowned masters in their field and working as music teachers themselves, both drummer Steve La Porta and guitarist Sean Griffin love to push new musical boundaries.

As Brother Spellbinder brings us out into the New Year, they charm us time and time again, with a sound both bold and insightful.

www.brotherspellbinder.com





