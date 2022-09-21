Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Brooklyn Funk Essentials Shares 'AA Side Single'

Brooklyn Funk Essentials Shares 'AA Side Single'

‘AA Side Single’ is taken from the group’s hotly anticipated seventh studio album ‘Intuition’, which will come out in early 2023.

Sep. 21, 2022  

The cult funk ensemble Brooklyn Funk Essentials release their infectious new jazz-funk jam 'AA Side Single' today on Dorado Records, to follow up the critically acclaimed recent single 'Scream!'.

'AA Side Single' is a funk stomper, with a classic groove, squelchy bass, Tower Of Power style brass and Alison Limerick's seductive vocals. With its lyrics "Won't be your B-side, baby I'd rather not get played, I'm double A side single", the track is all fun, vinyl-themed innuendo about having no intention of getting played.

Both 'Scream!' and 'AA Side Single' are taken from the group's hotly anticipated seventh studio album 'Intuition', which will come out in early 2023 on Dorado Records, the original label who first signed Brooklyn Funk Essentials in 1994.

Across a career that stretches 28 years and six albums, Brooklyn Funk Essentials have established themselves as an audacious project fusing soul, hip hop, spoken word, jazz, Latin and of course, funk. BFE have built up a loyal international cult following on every continent since inception in 1993 by iconic producer Arthur Baker and bassist Lati Kronlund.

The band was born out of New York's buzzing hip hop, jazz and slam poetry scenes in the early 90s, rotating some of the finest musicians, DJs, poets, rappers and singers. BFE's celebrated debut album 'Cool & Steady & Easy' (Dorado/RCA 1995) scored an underground hit with the version of Pharoah Sanders' 'The Creator Has a Master Plan', while tracks like 'Take The L Train' and 'Big Apple Boogaloo' became DJ favorites.

BFE released 'Funk Ain't Ova' on Dorado Records in 2015 and during touring the band were joined by UK soul singer Alison Limerick, for whom Lati Kronlund had originally written and produced the stone-cold classic house anthem 'Where Love Lives' in the early 90s. Limerick took over as the band's lead singer in 2016 and eventually became co-writer.

BFE are on a European Tour through summer to autumn, with European festival dates across Sweden, Norway, France, Belgium, Czech Republic, Turkey and more.

Listen to the new single here:

September 21, 2022
September 21, 2022

‘AA Side Single’ is a funk stomper, with a classic groove, squelchy bass, Tower Of Power style brass and Alison Limerick’s seductive vocals. With its lyrics “Won’t be your B-side, baby I’d rather not get played, I’m double A side single”, the track is all fun, vinyl-themed innuendo about having no intention of getting played.
