Brody Price Shares 'It Was You' Ft. Robert Ellis on Piano and Andy Baxter (Penny & Sparrow) Harmonies

Dallas, Texas-based artist Brody Price recently signed with Niles City Records, a new label spearheaded by acclaimed singer/songwriter Robert Ellis, producer Josh Block (Leon Bridges, White Denim, Caamp), and artist manager Cara Merendino (Robert Ellis, Liz Cooper).

Price's full-length label debut Win A Trip To Palm Springs! is set to release on October 28, and he is sharing a new single from the 10-song set today called "It Was You."

The song features Ellis on piano and Andy Baxter (Penny & Sparrow) on vocal harmonies. Other appearances on the album include John Paul White (The Civil Wars) and Will Johnson (Centro-matic). Win A Trip To Palm Springs! is available for pre-order now via Price's website.

Of the new single, Price offers, "There's this social worker in LA who said (something along the lines of) 'I would rather be amazed by the heavy things that someone has to carry instead of being judgemental about how they carry them.' This song is about being aware of my own internal turmoil and realizing that everyone has the same thing in some form or fashion. Even if someone may appear to have it all together, you still can't tell what's racing through their mind when they lay awake at night. We're just wandering through life trying to hold it all together. I wanted this idea to be mirrored by the music... so lots of conflicting ideas, whether it's tension vs. resolve, quiet vs. loud, experimental vs. traditional.

The 'coming down the stairs' line is a reference to the American folk song 'Cold Rain and Snow,' which has been around in some form or fashion since the early 1900s but was popularized by the Grateful Dead in the late 60s."

Price previously announced Win A Trip To Palm Springs! with the Dinosaur Jr.-esque lead single "Dying When I Met You," and the "anthemic Americana rock" song (Brooklyn Vegan) was featured on The Local Show of Dallas Triple A station KXT.

Glide Magazine calls the track "a refreshing take on the oftentimes messy mash-up of rock and country" and "an exciting preview of what's to come on Price's upcoming genre-melding album," and Buffablog praises the "unique blend of sludged-out guitar tones and approachable folk song structures that's just odd enough to catch your ear without losing its melody, composition, or charm."

Together, "It Was You" and "Dying When I Met You" showcase the gentle brutality and well-thought-out chaos of the forthcoming album - cheekily referred to as "doom country" by Price himself. Vacillating between moments of polished folk songwriting, weighty sludge metal, and noise rock mayhem, the songs follow Price's evolutionary path into becoming a human with a license to be angry, hopeful, and fully himself.

Growing up in a sheltered conservative household and dealing with mental health issues throughout his youth, it was a geological expedition in Joshua Tree and the Mojave Desert spent researching 70 million-year-old magma bodies (as well as his free time in the nearby Palm Springs area) that shaped who Price is today and the music he's making.

Of the experience and the impact it had on the upcoming record, Price shares, "Being out there for the first time was so cathartic. I couldn't believe that I was this kid from south Texas that had ended up working with folks from all over the world in one of the most other-worldly places I'd ever seen. Just because I wanted to. Not because it was going to make my parents happy or make a lot of money. I just went because I wanted to learn. I was so far away from my 'old life' and the expectations of other people. Away from the whole 'you've gotta dress like this, behave like this, vote like this, pray like this.' It was just totally freeing. The more time I spent out there the more I realized that the same sense of freedom and solitude that attracts me to that region attracts so many other folks. My hope is that this record could be that place for folks: rest, escape, joy, mourning... basically a place that can morph into whatever you need at the given time."

One of the first releases for Niles City - which operates alongside a full-service production studio in Fort Worth, Texas of the same name - the genre-agnostic authenticity of Price's music serves as a perfect representation of what to expect from the label. "I fing love this record," says Robert Ellis. "Every tune on it reminds me of the thoughtful, kind, and funny guy who made it. I couldn't be happier to get it out into the world and help introduce people to Brody's music."

In celebration of Win A Trip To Palm Springs!, Price will play a hometown album release show in Dallas, TX at Ruins on October 27. Tickets to go on sale soon.

Watch the new music video here: