Boyhood. Reveals New Single 'Crash'

As a trans man, the name "boyhood." is an evolving homage to the experience of having had an unconventional one.

Aug. 11, 2022  

Los Angeles-based artist and musician boyhood. has released 'Crash,' the first single from an upcoming EP via UK-based independent distributor DMY Artists.

The first release since 2021's well received cover of Donna Lewis' sleeper hit 'I Love You Always Forever' and first original music since 2020's 'Warmer'. 'Crash' signals a maturation of sound and refined production. boyhood. states:

"The first half of the song was written in mid 2020, when I was feeling a lot of hopelessness & stagnation. With time and perspective, it has evolved into a feeling of immense gratitude for not getting what I once desperately wanted and thought I needed. Without a traditional chorus, the song gradually evolves and builds to trace that journey."

boyhood. is a Los Angeles based singer, songwriter, and producer originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. As a trans man, the name "boyhood." is an evolving homage to the experience of having had an unconventional one, and an exploration of how a repressed and limited childhood has influenced a full and intentional adulthood.

The artist project uses music to synthesize experiences and save little fragments of time. It's a space to acknowledge loss, but also explore residual possibilities of what can still be. boyhood. draws upon eclectic inspiration to combine chaotic and energetic rhythms and samples with calm and soothing vocal melodies.

Previous releases have been playlisted on the Spotify Horoscope/Chani Nicholas playlists & covered by tastemakers like GLOOM Radio, Indie Happy Hour, Grimy Goods, VoyageLA, Rock the Pigeon, and Dummy Mag.

Listen to the new single here:




