Bob Mould Announces New Solo Electric Tour

Today Bob Mould announces a string of new solo electric tour dates for September 2019, all following 25+ shows earlier this year in the United States and Europe in support of his latest full-length solo release Sunshine Rock. In addition to the solo dates there will be one Bob Mould Band appearance at Chicago's Riot Fest.The critically-acclaimed Sunshine Rock album, released on Merge Records, has dubiously been named his most vibrant and optimistic collection of songs to date. Tickets for the new dates will be available at bobmould.com/#tour. Singer-songwriter Will Johnson (formerly of Centro-Matic) is confirmed as support.

Sunshine Rock comes from a very personal place for Mould, a place found in Berlin, Germany, where he's spent the majority of the last few years. Here Mould would draw inspiration from the new environments.

"Almost four years ago, I made plans for an extended break," Mould explains. "I started spending time in Berlin in 2015, found an apartment in 2016, and became a resident in 2017. My time in Berlin has been a life changing experience."

Sunshine Rock is available now and features the latest singles "What Do You Want Me To Do", title-track "Sunshine Rock", and the Euro-inspired political song "Lost Faith."

Fans can see behind-the-scenes footage from Mould's recording of the album in the Sunshine Rock Studio Session video here, and watch the Berlin video in which he shares an intimate portrait of life his life in the Berlin here.

Also from the Sunshine Rock sessions, today Mould releases his cover of the punk band Buzzcocks' single "I Don't Mind."

In the video for the track, Mould explains, "Early in my sophomore year, two concerts had a major impact on me. The first was at the Longhorn, with Gang of Four opening for the Buzzcocks. I was a huge fan of the Buzzcocks' approach to pop songwriting and also appreciated the slashing guitar of Gang of Four. I was front and center for the entire Buzzcocks set, studying singer-guitarist Pete Shelley, watching his every motion. Legend has it that the entire band was tripping on LSD that evening - I don't know, but many times during the set, Pete did lean down, off-mic, and shout the chord changes at me. It left a deep impression, and I became an even more intent student of their work."

In addition to new music and touring, Mould recently produced the new Titus Andronicus album coming out on June 21. The band accompanied him on multiple dates for the Sunshine Rock tour.

TOUR DATES:

Friday, August 23 - Turin, IT - TOdays Festival

Wednesday, September 11 - Cleveland OH - Music Box Supper Club +

Thursday, September 12 - Ann Arbor MI - The Ark +

Friday, September 13 - Indianapolis IN - Hi-Fi +

September 13-15 - Chicago IL - Riot Fest (Full band performance)

Tuesday, September 17 - Louisville KY - Headliners Music Hall +

Wednesday, September 18 - Nashville TN - City Winery +

Friday, September 20 - Birmingham AL - Saturn +

Saturday, September 21 - Atlanta GA - City Winery +

Sunday, September 22 - Asheville NC - The Grey Eagle +

Tuesday, September 24 - Carrboro NC - ArtsCenter +

Wednesday, September 25 - Richmond VA - The Broadberry +

Thursday, September 26 - Washington DC - City Winery +

Friday, September 27 - Annapolis MD - Rams Head On Stage +

November 8-9 - Europa Park Rust DE - Rolling Stone Park

November 15-16 - Weissenhäuser Strand DE - Rolling Stone Beach

Saturday, November 16 - Minehead UK - Shiiine On Weekender

+ w. Will Johnson

