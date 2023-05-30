Black Veil Brides & Ville Valo Set Co-headline Fall Tour of U.S. & Canada

|
Hot Topic Presents BVB & VV 2023 Tour Dates
Sept 10 - Louisville, KY - Paristown Hall
Sept 11 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company
Sept 12 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
Sept 14 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
Sept 15 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!*
Sept 16 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theater*
Sept 17 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
Sept 19 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
Sept 20 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Sept 22 - Wallingford, CT - Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theater
Sept 23 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center
Sept 24 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater
Sept 25 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
Sept 27 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Sept 28 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana*
Sept 29 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!*
Sept 30 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Oct 01 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory
Oct 03 - Austin, TX - ACL Live
Oct 05 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater*
Oct 06 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha
Oct 07 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
Oct 09 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
Oct 11 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre
Oct 12 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre
Oct 14 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Oct 15 - Spokane, WA - The Podium
Oct 16 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
Oct 18 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House
Oct 19 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live
Oct 20 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium
*Not A Live Nation Date