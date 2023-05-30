Black Veil Brides & Ville Valo Set Co-headline Fall Tour of U.S. & Canada

The general onsale is beginning Friday, June 2 at 10 am local time.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call Photo 3 Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call
Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single Photo 4 Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single

Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single

This fall, the classic season for dark and romantic music, BLACK VEIL BRIDES and VV (VILLE VALO) will co-headline a massive tour in select cities across North America. Presented by Hot Topic, the BVB & VV 2023 Tour (featuring special guests DARK DIVINE) combines three unique bands who champion the heavy-hearted, hopeless, and broken with mixtures of high intensity and melody.

Produced by Live Nation, tickets to the tour will be available starting Tuesday, May 30 at 12 pm ET via presales with additional presales running throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, June 2 at 10 am local time on LiveNation.com. For more information on the presales visit BlackVeilBrides.net.

“We cannot wait to join forces with VILLE VALO and give both of our audiences in North America an unforgettable experience each night,” says BLACK VEIL BRIDES frontman Andy Biersack. “This run has been in the works for quite a while. We couldn't be happier now that we can finally share the news. VILLE is an icon. We have all been fans of his, not only for his work in the hugely influential band HIM but as a torchbearer for an entire generation of rock fans and musicians.”

“There's something tinnitus-inducingly romantic about the idea of being sandwiched nightly between BLACK VEIL BRIDES and DARK DIVINE on this autumnal trek across North America,” muses VALO. “And imagining us explore the architecture of doom and gloom from three distinctly different musical perspectives has already made the bats in my belfry suitably ravenous.”

Andy adds, “This tour is a dream come true and will be something special. DARK DIVINE is new to the scene but garnering a lot of attention quickly and rightfully so. They are hands down one of the best young bands out there, and we are certain the BVB Army and VV fans will love them.”

Committed to uncompromising expression, with a foundation in hard rock tradition and rule-breaking iconoclasm, BLACK VEIL BRIDES is a transcendent celebration of life-affirming power and anthemic catharsis. A gothic vision first summoned in a small town by an isolated kid fascinated with death, rock, theatricality, and monsters (both real and imagined), BLACK VEIL BRIDES is now a postmodern heavy metal institution with a legion of like-minded fans and supporters worldwide.

2021’s 'The Phantom Tomorrow' produced BVB’s first Top 10 single, “Scarlet Cross.” Last year’s 'The Mourning' EP offered similar success with “Saviour II,” joining a rich catalog that includes “Knives and Pens” (over 160 million views on YouTube), the certified gold “Fallen Angels,” and the recently certified platinum “In the End.” (It’s possible BLACK VEIL BRIDES may even release another brand-new song in the not-too-distant future…)

HIM, renowned as one of the most commercially successful Finnish bands of all time, has sold over ten million records. VILLE VALO, the band's frontman, released a series of beloved albums with HIM from 1997 through 2013, boasting influential modern goth-rock anthems like “Right Here in My Arms,” “Join Me in Death,” “Buried Alive by Love,” and “Rip Out the Wings of a Butterfly.”

Declaring 'Neon Noir' a perfect record for fans of HIM, Ghost, and Evanescence, Kerrang! wrote, “If you’ve been seduced in Mr. VALO’s musical twilight before, then you can now prepare to pulse in the glow of the heartagram once again.” In a VV cover story, VALO told the magazine, “It is a continuation of what I’ve done in the past and what might happen next.”

Hot Topic Presents BVB & VV 2023 Tour Dates

Sept 10 - Louisville, KY - Paristown Hall

Sept 11 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company

Sept 12 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

Sept 14 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

Sept 15 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!*

Sept 16 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theater*

Sept 17 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

Sept 19 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

Sept 20 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Sept 22 - Wallingford, CT - Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theater

Sept 23 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

Sept 24 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

Sept 25 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

Sept 27 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Sept 28 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana*

Sept 29 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!*

Sept 30 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Oct 01 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

Oct 03 - Austin, TX - ACL Live

Oct 05 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater*

Oct 06 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

Oct 07 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

Oct 09 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

Oct 11 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Convention Centre

Oct 12 - Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Event Centre

Oct 14 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Oct 15 - Spokane, WA - The Podium

Oct 16 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

Oct 18 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House

Oct 19 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live

Oct 20 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

*Not A Live Nation Date
 


RELATED STORIES - Music

Caesar Spencer Releases AA-Side Single Hail Caesar Photo
Caesar Spencer Releases AA-Side Single 'Hail Caesar'

An epic theme that ushers-in a collection filled with plot twists aplenty, “Hail Caesar” is the electrifying opening track of ‘Get Out Into Yourself’. Inspired by Dick Dale’s infamous “Misirlou” (perhaps best known for its role in ‘Pulp Fiction’) it features the talents of French punk icon Gilles Tandy (les Olivensteins) and Jean Felzine (Mustang).

Richard Walters Returns With Atmospheric New Single Move On Photo
Richard Walters Returns With Atmospheric New Single 'Move On'

Richard Walters - presents “Move On”. Sought-out by stars including Grammy-winner Joe Henry, British icon Alison Moyet and Oscar nominated actress and singer Florence Pugh, Walters has also lent his talents to influential electronic artists including Kx5,  Solomun, Sonny Fodera, Sultan + Shepard and more.

Nil Bambu Releases New Single The Other Side Photo
Nil Bambu Releases New Single 'The Other Side'

The Scandibeats assisted single details of a one-sided relationship over soft-churned production. Backed by Bambu’s sultry vocals, this record entices audiences for their undivided attention as she implores her lover to surrender his. Riddled with remnants of a once-thriving relationship turned battlefield.

Jauz Releases House-Fueled New Single What I Wanted Photo
Jauz Releases House-Fueled New Single 'What I Wanted'

After the success of his single ‘S.O.S’ ft. Zeds Dead & Nicole Millar earlier this year, ‘What I Wanted’ brings Jauz’s second single of 2023 and it does not disappoint. The track delivers his staple tech-house-inspired synths and a gritty bassline, layered with dreamy female vocals that result in the anthem to carry out into the festival season.


From This Author - Michael Major

Devon Gilfillian Announces 'All I Really Wanna Do' MixesDevon Gilfillian Announces 'All I Really Wanna Do' Mixes
Kassi Valazza Drops New Album 'Kassi Valazza Knows Nothing'Kassi Valazza Drops New Album 'Kassi Valazza Knows Nothing'
Video: GWAMZ Unveils Official Video for Last NightVideo: GWAMZ Unveils Official Video for Last Night
Meshell Ndegeocello Releases New Single 'Clear Water'Meshell Ndegeocello Releases New Single 'Clear Water'

Videos

Video: Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video Video: Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Watch Manhattanhenge on Stage in NEW YORK, NEW YORK Video
Watch Manhattanhenge on Stage in NEW YORK, NEW YORK
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD