Bitter:Sweet's Shana Halligan Bites Back With New Track 'Baby Is Back'

Shana Halligan has always believed that Bitter:Sweet has more stories to tell. After working with artists like Thievery Corporation and Serj Tankian, and appearing on The Voice, the singer-songwriter felt compelled to return to the project that first brought her recognition. She is now making a triumphant comeback with "Baby Is Back," a vibrant anthem infused with old Hollywood charm and contemporary style.

"Baby Is Back" is a playful, fun, and powerful return. "I'm here, and I'm ready," states Shana Halligan, the original singer-songwriter and the remaining member of the former duo. "I wanted to create a big band, swinging hit that honors Bitter:Sweet's roots while propelling the new music into an exciting new era. The band's music has always celebrated freedom, vibrancy, and limitless creativity, and the new album takes that even further."

Co-written with producer Joey Verskotzi, "Baby Is Back" embodies the jazz-infused, soulful pop sophistication that made Bitter:Sweet a pioneer name in the early 2000s music trend, but it adds an exciting new twist. The forthcoming album is set to release in Spring 2025, promising to take that evolution even further.

Halligan is eager to embark on this new chapter. "After all these years, it just felt right to return to Bitter:Sweet," she shares.

