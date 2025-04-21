Bilmuri Sets 'The Unstoppable Bilmuri Summer Slammer Tour' Across North America

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a massive international run that saw every show sell out across the U.S., UK, and Australia—including venue upgrades and record-breaking crowds—BILMURI has announced his next chapter: THE UNSTOPPABLE BILMURI SUMMER SLAMMER TOUR, kicking off June 15 at Bonnaroo and continuing through October with festival appearances and headlining shows across North America. Tickets for the headline dates on sale Friday, April 25th at 10 a.m. local via bilmuri.com.

Helmed by former Attack Attack! guitarist Johnny Franck, Bilmuri has emerged as one of the most unpredictable and exciting disruptors in alternative music. With a cult-like fanbase known affectionately as MURI NAYSH, his genre-defiant style fuses alt-rock, metalcore, country, and pop into a sound—and live show—unlike anything else.

His acclaimed 2024 album AMERICAN MOTOR SPORTS (Columbia Records) “serves up twangy metalcore heaters like the earworm “BETTER HELL (Thicc boi)” and the saxophone-tastic “BLINDSIDED”” (Revolver). Also his major label debut, AMERICAN MOTOR SPORTS helmed his dynamic collaborations with A R I Z O N A, Knox, Dylan Marlowe, and Mitchell Tenpenny, and inspired the AMERICAN MOTOR TOUR, which sold out instantly, helping to catapult Bilmuri to a new global tier.

This month, he played his largest show to date in London, earning high praise from Rock Sound, who called him “a true beacon for how personal and powerful music can be when you allow your soul to do the talking. He embodies what it means to be unapologetically yourself in a world that pressures you to conform—sticking to your guns through thick and thin until the moment you’ve been dreaming of hits like a freight train. Bilmuri is innovating and invigorating alternative music, pushing the boundaries of what this vibrant scene is capable of.”

Now, THE UNSTOPPABLE BILMURI SUMMER SLAMMER TOUR promises even more mayhem, including confirmed festival slots at Lollapalooza, Aftershock, Shaky Knees, Reading, and Leeds, with more to come.

SUMMER SLAMMER TOUR DATES

6/15 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo ✧

7/17 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner *

7/18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore *

7/19 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore *

7/20 – Mansfield, OH – Inkcarceration ✧

7/30 – Toronto, ON – History *

7/31 – Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre *

8/2 – Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza ✧

8/10 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees ✧

9/21 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore *

10/4 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock ✧

10/5 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether *

10/8 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre *

10/14 – Omaha, NE – The Admiral *

✧ = Festival Performance

* = Newly announced headline date

About Bilmuri

Bilmuri’s music is full of surprises—and that’s exactly the point. The Columbus, OH-born singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Johnny Franck has built a genre-defying universe all his own, blending alternative rock, metal, country twang, and pure chaotic brilliance into something completely unfiltered and unmistakably him. What began in his mom’s basement after amicably leaving metalcore favorites Attack Attack! has grown into one of the most inventive and fiercely independent projects in modern alternative music. Since launching Bilmuri in 2016, Franck has released over a dozen records—including fan-favorite Eggy Pocket [2020], Goblin Hours [2022], and the acclaimed 2024 major-label debut AMERICAN MOTOR SPORTS—amassing tens of millions of streams and cultivating a passionate, cult-like fanbase. His viral tracks like “ABSOLUTELYCRANKINMYF’INHOG” and “FLOURIDEINTHEWATERHARDSELTZER” (feat. Dayseeker & Jon Mess) have become anthems for the chronically online. Meanwhile, collaborations with Dance Gavin Dance, Jared Dines, and Jonathan Young, among others, speak to his wide creative reach.

Most recently, Franck has taken Bilmuri global: performing alongside BABYMETAL at FOX_FEST in Tokyo’s Saitama Super Arena and joining Sleep Token on their sold-out 2024 European arena tour. His AMERICAN MOTOR SPORTS album earned praise for pushing genre boundaries and “invigorating alternative music” (Rock Sound), while his completely sold-out international headline tour (including venue upgrades in the UK and Australia) cements him as one of alt’s most magnetic disruptors. Bilmuri is not just a project—it’s a movement, and it’s only getting louder. For more information on Bilmuri, please visit bilmuri.com.

