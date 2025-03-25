Billy Strings Confirms Summer Headline Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



2x Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and musician Billy Strings will continue his extensive headline tour through this summer including newly confirmed stops at Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum, Minneapolis’ Target Center, Fargo’s SCHEELS Arena, Bozeman’s Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, Missoula’s Adams Center and two nights at Vancouver’s Commodore Ballroom—Strings’ first-ever Canadian shows. Tickets for the new dates will go on-sale this Friday, March 28 at 10:00am local time. Full details can be found at www.billystrings.com/tour.

Ahead of the summer shows, Strings will make stops this spring at St. Augustine’s St. Augustine Amphitheatre (three nights, all sold-out), Savannah’s Enmarket Arena (two nights), Tampa’s Yuengling Center, Cary’s Koka Booth Amphitheatre (three nights, all sold-out), St. Louis’ Chaifetz Arena (two nights), Lexington’s Rupp Arena (two nights) and Grand Rapids’ Van Andel Arena (two nights) among many others. He will also embark on his first headline arena tour across Australia and New Zealand in July and join Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour starting in May. See below for complete tour itinerary.

The upcoming performances add to yet another landmark year for Strings, who won Best Bluegrass Album at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards earlier this year for his acclaimed record, Live Vol. 1. Strings’ first live album, Live Vol. 1debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Bluegrass Albums chart this past summer (stream/purchase here). Showcasing his electrifying concerts, the record features Strings performing some of his most beloved songs—including “Dust in a Baggie,” “Away From The Mire,” and “Turmoil & Tinfoil”—recorded at venues around the world including Paris’ La Cigale, Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, Austin’s Moody Center, Atlanta’s State Farm Arena and more.

Furthermore, Strings released his latest full-length studio album, Highway Prayers, this past fall, which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s all-genre Top Album Sales Chart—the first time in 22 years that a bluegrass album has been the top-selling album across genres. Released via Reprise Records, Highway Prayers was produced by Strings and Jon Brion (Fiona Apple, Mac Miller, Aimee Mann) and continues to receive widespread critical attention, with GQ calling Strings “the hottest roots-music phenomenon in decades” and Pitchfork praising, “the bluegrass wunderkind expands his palette, exploring new textures and emotional registers while staying true to his beloved genre.” Listen to Highway Prayers HERE.

Since his 2017 debut, Strings has been awarded Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd Grammy Awards, Artist of the Year at the 2023 and 2022 Americana Music Awards, Entertainer of the Year at the 2023, 2022 and 2021 International Bluegrass Music Awards, Best New Headliner at the 2022 Pollstar Awards and Breakthrough Artist of the Pandemic at the 2021 Pollstar Awards among several other accolades. He has also performed on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” PBS’ “Austin City Limits” and “Bluegrass Underground” as well as countless sold-out shows worldwide.

BILLY STRINGS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale this Friday, March 28 at 10:00am local time

April 3—St. Augustine, FL—St. Augustine Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

April 4—St. Augustine, FL—St. Augustine Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

April 5—St. Augustine, FL—St. Augustine Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

April 9—Tampa, FL—Yuengling Center

April 11—Savannah, GA—Enmarket Arena

April 12—Savannah, GA—Enmarket Arena

April 15—Charlottesville, VA—John Paul Jones Arena (SOLD OUT)

April 17—Cary, NC—Koka Booth Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

April 18—Cary, NC—Koka Booth Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

April 19—Cary, NC—Koka Booth Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

May 13—Phoenix, AZ—Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre (Outlaw Music Festival Tour)

May 15—Chula Vista, CA—North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre (Outlaw Music Festival Tour)

May 16—Los Angeles, CA—Hollywood Bowl (Outlaw Music Festival Tour)

May 18—Wheatland, CA—Toyota Amphitheatre (Outlaw Music Festival Tour)

May 20—Nampa, ID—Ford Idaho Center Arena

May 22—Spokane, WA—ONE Spokane Stadium Outlaw Music Festival Tour)

May 24—Ridgefield, WA—Cascades Amphitheater

May 25—George, WA—The Gorge Amphitheatre (Outlaw Music Festival Tour)

May 30—Grand Rapids, MI—Van Andel Arena

May 31—Grand Rapids, MI—Van Andel Arena

June 6—Rosemont, IL—Allstate Arena

June 7—Rosemont, IL—Allstate Arena

June 11—Kansas City, MO—T-Mobile Center

June 13—St. Louis, MO—Chaifetz Arena

June 14—St. Louis, MO—Chaifetz Arena

June 20—Lexington, KY—Rupp Arena

June 21—Lexington, KY—Rupp Arena

July 15—Melbourne, Australia—Margaret Court Arena

July 17—Sydney, Australia—ICC Sydney Theatre

July 19—Brisbane City, Australia—Riverstage

July 22—Auckland, New Zealand—Spark Arena

August 8—Milwaukee, WI—Fiserv Forum

August 9—Minneapolis, MN—Target Center

August 12—Fargo, ND—SCHEELS Arena

August 15—Bozeman, MT—Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

August 16—Missoula, MT—Adams Center

August 19—Vancouver, BC—Commodore Ballroom

August 20—Vancouver, BC—Commodore Ballroom

Photo credit: Alysse Gafkjen

