Billy Lockett Releases New Single 'Miss Missing You'

‘Miss Missing You’ appears on Billy Lockett’s forthcoming debut album Abington Grove, due for release on 17th February 2023.

Jan. 13, 2023  

Northampton-born pop singer-songwriter Billy Lockett has shared his new single and video today 'Miss Missing You', stream here and watch here.

'Miss Missing You' appears on Billy Lockett's forthcoming debut album Abington Grove, due for release on 17th February 2023 via Photo Finish Records, and is a personal favourite of his on the album.

'Miss Missing You' has taken many forms over the years, and its final incarnation is a captivating and heartfelt ballad that delicately swirls melodies of soul and pop. Billy Lockett's songwriting continues to channel his life experiences with a gentle tone maintaining a softness and fragility that is consistent across his discography.

The video, directed by James Green, sees a stunning and passionate dance from Alex Morton and Hannah Mason, who express the story of two lovers reconnecting through movement after taking it for granted, "I love the connection the dancers have with each other, it feels so real and natural, and the video has the perfect balance of magic and simplicity, plus nothing beats a gospel choir and twist at the end." Billy Lockett says.

Having supported the likes of Lana Del Ray, Lewis Capaldi, Birdy, and KT Tunstall, Billy Lockett has rubbed shoulders with the stars while amassing over 110 million collective streams and tens of thousands of fans across the globe for his powerful and emotive songwriting spanning a myriad of genres. Last year he played a packed-out headline show at London's Islington Assembly Hall, with more live plans to come in 2023.

Speaking further about his debut album Billy Lockett explains "This is my first ever studio album. You only get to say that once in your life, so I felt ten years was enough time to get it right.

Every song is a different piece of my life, whether that's involving love, addiction, self-doubt, or euphoria...building this body of work has been my therapy, and I can honestly say I've never been more proud of anything.

Abington Grove was the street name of my dad's house where I grew up, with him. He died when I was 22, which was a tough age to lose him. I've spent pretty much the whole time since then in the cellar of his old house writing this album, so it felt like it couldn't possibly be called anything else."

Billy Lockett, who has been cited as "The English Lewis Capaldi," takes everything he's seen, heard, experienced, and felt and renders his life as songs you can sing aloud with friends or find solace in when you're alone. Coming from a background of struggling with alcohol and drug addiction, Billy's journey continues in a positive new direction.

Watch the new music video here:



