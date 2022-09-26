Billie Eilish's 'Happier Than Ever' Concert to Stream Live From The 02 Arena on Apple Music

Billie Eilish celebrates the end of her sold-out global Happier Than Ever, The World Tour with a special livestream of her O2 Arena concert in London exclusively on Apple Music this Friday, September 30th at 10:00p EST / 7:00p PST. Consider it a gift to the fans who couldn't see the tour in person-and for those who want to relive the magic.

Billie is the latest artist to take the stage for Apple Music Live, the live performance series on Apple Music giving the biggest stars in music a global platform to connect with audiences around the world. Launched this spring, Apple Music Live has previously featured exclusive live streamed performances from global superstars Harry Styles, Lil Durk, Mary J. Blige, and Luke Combs.

In a post shared earlier today, Billie told her fans: "I am so excited to bring the Happier Than Ever world tour to Apple Music Live. This is my favorite tour I've ever done and you can watch the show this Friday, September 30th only on Apple Music. I can't wait for you to see it!"

"This show is such a gift for Billie's fans around the world who weren't able to make it out to witness one of the best concerts of 2022 and also the perfect opportunity to revisit the excitement for those who did," said Zane Lowe, Apple Music's Co-Head of Artist Relations and Apple Music 1 Host.

Billie's career-spanning Apple Music Live performance features songs from her latest acclaimed album 'Happier Than Ever', plus a range of fan favorites, including "bad guy", "bury a friend", "ocean eyes", and more. Following Friday's broadcast, fans can relive the full show anytime on-demand on Apple Music and in Spatial Audio.

To celebrate the performance, Billie sat down with Zane Lowe for a conversation about returning to the road, the inspiration behind her live set, what performance means to her, and everything fans can expect from the show. Tune in to the interview this Thursday, September 29th at 10:00a PST on Apple Music 1 at apple.co/_Zane.

One of the top streaming artists on Apple Music worldwide, Billie made history with her debut album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? which remains one of the most successful debut albums of all time by first-day streams globally and was the most streamed album of the year.

Within the alternative genre, Billie is the Number One artist of all time on Apple Music worldwide. She is also the third highest-streamed female-identifying artist of all time. Upon release, her sophomore album Happier Than Ever' broke the record for the most Pre-Adds in Apple Music history.

Billie received top honors at the end of 2019 as Global Artist of The Year at the first-ever Apple Music Awards and also received the award for Top Album of the Year as well as for Songwriter of the Year with her brother FINNEAS. Billie was named an Apple Music Up Next artist in September of 2017 and has hosted two shows on Apple Music Radio - 'me & dad Radio' and 'groupies have feelings too'.

With the release of her sophomore album Happier Than Ever' debuting at #1 in the Billboard 200 in the U.S. and in 19 countries across the globe, the 20-year-old Los Angeles native remains one of the biggest stars to emerge in the 21st century. Since the release of her debut single "ocean eyes" in 2015, Eilish continues to shatter the ceiling of music with her genre-defying sound.

Fast forward from her humble breakout, her album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S as well as 17 additional countries around the world upon release in 2019, and was the most streamed album of that year.

Both album's were critically acclaimed worldwide and were written, produced and recorded entirely by BillieEilish and brother FINNEAS. Billie Eilish has made history as the youngest artist to receive nominations and win in all the major categories at the 62nd GRAMMY® Awards, receiving an award for Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album, and is also the youngest artist to write and record an official James Bond theme song, 'No Time To Die,' which won an Academy Award for Best Song this year. Billie Eilish is currently on her sold-out arena world tour.﻿