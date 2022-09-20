Big Joanie Unleash 'Confident Man' Single

Black feminist punk band Big Joanie will release their hotly anticipated second album Back Home on November 4 via Thurston Moore and Eva Prinz's Daydream Library Series (UK) and Kill Rock Stars (US). In the four years since their debut, the band have meticulously honed their craft to incorporate new styles.

Already enjoying accolades spanning FADER, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Afropunk, Stereogum, Consequence and Under The Radar, the new collection builds on the band's tightly knit, lo-fi punk formula to bring forth a collage of blazing guitars, downtempo dance punk, and melancholic strings that evoke the full depth of the band's expansive art punk vision.

Today, they release brand new single "Confident Man" alongside a vibrant video. Animated by Rachel Amy Winton, the video mirrors the pulsing synth grooves of the track with a busy moving tableau comprised of Big Joanie's personal family photos, archive footage of the Caribbean in the 50s, live footage shot by Curtis Lewis at the band's Third Man album launch party and a recurring motif of the ackee fruit tree as depicted on the Back Home album cover.

Recorded at Hermitage Works Studios in North London, Back Home was produced and mixed by Margo Broom (Goat Girl, Fat White Family) and features violin courtesy of Charlotte Valentine (No Home). The album title references a search for a place to call home, whether real or metaphysical. "It's about the different ideas of home," explains Stephanie. "Whether that's here in the UK, back in Africa or the Caribbean, or a place that doesn't really exist; it's neither here nor there."

The band worked with multidisciplinary artist Angelica Ellis to design the striking embroidered cover art, which is a depiction of Chardine's nephew at the barber. The artwork is a reference to the embroidered wall hangings popular in Caribbean homes post-Windrush that were a callback to the homes they left behind.

Outside of Big Joanie, all three band members manage a formidable array of solo projects. Stephanie is a freelance music writer and became a published author last year with Why Solange Matters. Estella works on the music program Girls Rock London and is part of the collective behind Decolonise Fest with Stephanie. Chardine is a prominent voice in the LGBTQ community, is working on a book about Black feminism and was the vice chair of the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Committee at Musician's Union in 2021.

Despite their many accomplishments, there is so much more the band wants to achieve. With their boundary-breaking approach to punk, radical politics, and an appreciation for earworm melodies, Big Joanie are set to become important voices for a new generation of punks.

