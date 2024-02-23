Bear McCreary Unveils 'The Singularity'

Two-time GRAMMY-nominated, Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning composer Bear McCreary has announced the release of The Singularity, his epic concept album, graphic novel, and concert experience featuring a legendary lineup of rock talent.

The Singularity arrives on CD, vinyl, and digital formats via Shadows & Sparks Records and Mutant on Friday, May 10; pre-orders are available on Friday, March 22.

On Wednesday, May 8, Image Comics will release the ambitious graphic novel companion to the album, created by McCreary with Mat Groom and produced by Black Market Narrative. The multiformat event begins with today's premiere of the first single from the album, “Type III” (feat. Rufus Wainwright), available everywhere now.

“I began writing The Singularity when I was fifteen," says McCreary. “I was obsessed, even then, with melding my love of hard rock, symphonic film scores, and dramatic storytelling into a cohesive whole, laying the groundwork for what would become a concept album, graphic novel, and multimedia concert experience. I spent the next three decades trying to perfect it. My first demo from high school, a thirty-year-old cassette-tape recording, even makes a cameo appearance on the record, moments before the melody is reinvigorated by a new interpretation from Slash, one of the guitarists who originally inspired it. I am honored to be joined by dozens more of my favorite artists, each of whom brought their unique personalities to this record. Perhaps the biggest shock of them all was when Rufus Wainwright brought his warm, theatrical vocal tone to my symphonic metal anthem ‘Type III.' I am grateful he took a chance and sang in this genre, which is new for him.”

The Singularity sees McCreary creating a unique hard-rock adventure bursting with cinematic energy from use of live orchestra, choir, and international colors including bagpipes, morin khuur, and nyckelharpa.

In addition to Wainwright, McCreary is joined by a truly extraordinary cast of musicians and vocalists that includes Slash (Guns N' Roses), Serj Tankian (System of a Down), Corey Taylor (Slipknot), Jens Kidman (Meshuggah), Joe Satriani, Buck Dharma (Blue Öyster Cult), Asdru Sierra (Ozomatli), Gaelic rapper and poet Griogair, Kim Thayil (Soundgarden), Scott Ian (Anthrax), Brendon Small (Metalocalypse), Billy Boyd (The Lord of the Rings), Eivør (God of War), Guthrie Govan and Bryan Beller (The Aristocrats), Mike Keneally (Frank Zappa), Ben Weinman (The Dillinger Escape Plan), Steve Bartek and John Avila (Oingo Boingo), Warren Fitzgerald (The Vandals), Esjay Jones (We Are PIGS), Sigurjón Kjartansson (HAM), Raya Yarbrough (Outlander), rapper Mega Ran, and legendary metal drummer Gene Hoglan (Strapping Young Lad, Dethklok).

The Singularity was co-written and co-produced by McCreary's brother, Brendan McCreary, who also contributes lead vocals to eight songs. The accompanying story is revealed in three spoken-word monologues lifted directly from the graphic novel, performed on the album by celebrated actors Lee Pace (Foundation, The Hobbit), Danai Gurira (Black Panther, The Walking Dead), and Ryan Hurst (Sons of Anarchy, God of War Ragnarök).

McCreary will celebrate The Singularity with an exclusive live concert performance at Los Angeles, CA's historic Fonda Theatre on Sunday, May 12.

ABOUT BEAR McCREARY:

Two-time GRAMMY Award-nominated, Emmy, and BAFTA Award-winning composer Bear McCreary began his career as a protégé of legendary film composer Elmer Bernstein, before bursting onto the scene scoring the influential and revered series Battlestar Galactica in 2004. Since then, McCreary has been a four-time Emmy Award nominee and Emmy winner for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme for Da Vinci's Demons, a musical palindrome that sounds the same forwards and backwards. McCreary has won multiple International Film Music Critics Association Awards and been named the 23rd Most Definitive Bear in Popular Culture by The Ringer.

Recent projects include the Amazon Original hit series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power; Foundation for Apple TV+; the beloved Starz series Outlander; Netflix's Academy Award-nominated documentary Crip Camp (produced by Barack and Michelle Obama); Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures' Godzilla: King of the Monsters; Paramount Pictures and Bad Robot Films' 10 Cloverfield Lane; AMC's global phenomenon The Walking Dead; Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.; and the video game Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge for Disney.

McCreary's acclaimed scores to Sony PlayStation's blockbusters God of War and God of War Ragnarök have earned him honors including GRAMMY Award nominations for Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and awards from the Game Awards, the D.I.C.E. Awards, the Hollywood Music in Media Awards, the International Film Music Critics Association, the ASCAP Composers Choice Awards, and the BAFTA Games Awards.

McCreary has long enjoyed collaborating with artists from across the musical spectrum, including Hozier, Fiona Apple, the late Sinéad O'Connor, and Shirley Manson (Garbage), among many others. He has composed concert commissions for the Calder Quartet and Getty Center, the Hagen Philharmonic and Ballet in Germany, the Television Academy, the Seattle Symphony, and the Golden State Pops Orchestra. In July 2014, Maestro Gustavo Dudamel conducted a suite of McCreary's music with the L.A. Philharmonic and L.A. Master Chorale at the Hollywood Bowl.

Photo Credit: Ted Sun