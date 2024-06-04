Bear Hands Return With First New Music in Five Years With New Single 'Intrusive Thoughts'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Post-punk electro band Bear Hands is making a highly anticipated return with their first bit of new music in five years. Now, they share the euro-deranged “Intrusive Thoughts,” which takes a left turn from where they left off in 2019 with their album Fake Tunes. The track was recorded at a small home studio in Cherry Hill, NJ and produced by Elliott Kozel (Yves Tumor, SZA, Lizzo), Alex M and the band. Bear Hand’s singer/songwriter Dylan Rau says:

"’Intrusive Thoughts’ is the song that's playing in my head all day and I can't get it out. Not that I really want to. Well sometimes I do when I'm trying to do basic math or pick a restaurant to eat at with my girlfriend. I think I wrote it about being bored of everything and feeling dissatisfied with everyone and everything around me. Not that I'm super misanthropic in general but this song might make you that way if you get it stuck in your head so watch out.”

The video was deeply influenced by a motivational speaker/drummer who toured all the elementary schools in my home state with a massive 30+ piece drum kit and chintzy light show. He loved drums, hated drugs, and was easily identified as a crazed megalomaniac by at least one naive fifth grader (me). I think I remember him saying he could be touring with Bowie if he wanted but that it was more important to educate the youth. Ha!

2024 also marks ten years since the release of Bear Hands’ acclaimed sophomore album Distraction. To celebrate, the band has confirmed the “Distraction 10” Fall tour of North America, with dates kicking off on October 27 in Hartford, CT, and concluding in Seattle, WA, on November 17. The tour makes stops in Brooklyn, NY, for a show at Music Hall Of Williamsburg on November 1 and at the Teragram in Los Angeles, CA on November 12. All dates are listed below, and tickets are on-sale June 7th at 10 am local time.

About Bear Hands

Bear Hands is Dylan Rau (vocals and guitar), Val Loper (bass), and TJ Orscher (drums). Forming in 2006 in Brooklyn, New York the band gained early attention with their 2010 single "What a Drag," which led to their signing with Cantora Records. They released their debut album Burning Bush Supper Club that same year, followed by the critically acclaimed Distraction, which reached #23 on Billboard’s “Heatseekers” chart. Two additional albums followed - 2016’s You’ll Pay For This and 2019’s Fake Tunes. The band is making a highly anticipated return with new music, starting with their newest single, "Intrusive Thoughts."

Bear Hands tour dates

10/27 - New Park - West Hartford, CT

10/29 - Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA

10/30 - Union Stage - Washington, DC

11/1 - Music Hall of Williamsburg - Brooklyn, NY

11/2 - Middle East - Cambridge, MA

11/4 - Lee's Palace - Toronto, ON

11/5 - Blind Pig - Ann Arbor, MI

11/6 - Outset - Chicago, IL

11/7 - Fine Line - Minneapolis, MN

11/9 - Meow Wolf - Denver, CO

11/11 - Crescent Ballroom - Phoenix, AZ

11/12 - Teragram - Los Angeles, CA

11/13 - Cornerstone - Berkeley, CA

11/15 - Alladin Theatre - Portland, OR

11/16 - Neumos - Seattle, WA

Photo credit: Elinor Kry

