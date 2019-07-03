Bay Area Reggae/Latin Powerhouse Bayonics Sets Worldwide Release of Their Highly Anticipated New Album RESILIENCE

Born in the San Francisco Mission District, for the past two decades BAYONICS has mixed Reggae and Latin music to create a style as unique as the city they call home. Freely melding genres, they carry on the tradition of legendary Bay Area groups such as Santana and Sly & The Family Stone, groups that sought to transcend genre with music that moves people both literally and figuratively.

BAYONICS is led by lead singer Jairo Vargas, whose vocals bounce from guttural grit, to smooth and sweet. Being legally blind, Jairo has faced challenges in life but is resolutely undeterred by any physical limitations. He has channeled his life experience into music, delivering live performances with a spirit and soul that transfixes fans.

BAYONICS will release their new album RESILIENCE in stores and online August 2, 2019. RESILIENCE is inspired by a range of topics, from social issues like immigration, poverty, and gentrification, to more personal topics like love and heartbreak. The common theme is resilience. As the world changes around us, be it global politics, the city we live in, or the people in our lives, we all need a healthy dose of optimism, fortitude, and resilience to keep moving forward.

The online Reggae magazine Reggaeville hosted the music video premiere for the first single "Exile" on June 28, 2019. A raw and soulful Roots Reggae track about displacement, "Exile"depicts the all too common experience of being forced from home in search of a new one. This simple performance video uses color and a ramping pace to create tension and let the lyrics paint the picture behind its central theme: a desperate search for the promise of a better life.

Throughout 2019, BAYONICS will be touring as the house band for stand-up comedian Frankie Quiñones. Part comedy show, part musical journey, Frankie uses BAYONICS to help bring to life his famous characters like "Creeper," a reformed cholo turned fitness guru. Frankie Quiñones has made appearances on Comedy Central, HBO, TBS, and Nickelodeon.

Watch the video here:

An accomplished Bay Area headliner that never fails to deliver uniquely authentic new music, BAYONICS plays to audiences across the globe and has shared the stage with musical heavyweights such as Wu-Tang Clan, N.E.R.D., Mos Def, Erykah Badu, J-Boog, Common, George Clinton, Katchafire, Los Rakas, Gondwana, Yami Bolo, Warrior King, Alborosie,Ozomatli, Common Kings, The Black Keys, Cultura Profetica, and many more.

BAYONICS has been featured on the cover of the SF Chronicle Datebook and is widely recognized as one of the top live acts in the Bay Area today. They've held the #1 Spot on the Reverb Nation Latin Charts and have been the SF Bay Guardian's Pick for "Best of the Bay."

An iTunes Reggae Featured Release, the new BAYONICS album RESILIENCE is available in stores and online August 2, 2019. Throughout the year they will be releasing more singles and touring as the house band for stand-up comedian Frankie Quiñones.





