Barbara Nicole Joins Forces With Wolfstax for 'Hold Me'

For the fifth release from Barbara Nicole's Good Crazy, the label boss and artist teams up with Pacific Northwest based producer Wolfstax, known for his work on Justin Jay's Fantastic Voyage label.

With "Hold Me" this artist pairing delivers an ecstasy inducing track that will entice new lovers to come together, from the first beat of this driving house track which has a pop and nu-disco lean to it that makes it just as suitable for radio play as much as it fits in dark, lusty corners in the club. Barbara Nicole's seductive vocal melodies lock in with Wolfstax's synth stabs, sweeps, and other keyboard wizardry as this uptempo track drives desires on the dancefloor.

Barbara Nicole: "Hold Me is a feeling to which I think a lot of people can relate. I was having a night out with friends, the music was amazing and I caught feels for this guy that I knew wouldn't go beyond the evening. Sometimes the craving for human connection is so strong that a pulse will do for the night, just a body and touch, forever is too long anyways."

