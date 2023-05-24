Bailey Zimmerman Has Biggest Country Streaming Debut of All Time

A young artist with the rasp of a seasoned rocker and the heart of a sensitive songwriter, Bailey Zimmerman has arrived at the cusp of superstardom with the release of Religiously. The Album. marking not only the biggest streaming debut album of the year across all genres, but also the biggest streaming country debut of all time.

“Comfortably bruising and appealingly bruised” (The New York Times), the LP debuted Top 3 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart, No. 7 on their all-genre Billboard 200 chart and No. 8 on The Billboard Canadian Album Chart.

“We are so proud of Bailey and the history-making, debut album he delivered. It’s been incredibly rewarding to watch this talented, young artist develop as both a songwriter and performer, connecting with his fans in truly meaningful way,” comment Warner Music Nashville co-president Cris Lacy and Elektra Entertainment president Gregg Nadel. “The partnership between our two labels has been equally gratifying, working hand in hand alongside Bailey’s team, to make this launch one for the record books. This is only the beginning of a long and successful career."

Writing “some of mainstream country's most emotionally powerful tracks” (The Tennessean), Zimmerman has already surpassed 2 billion global streams to date and recently celebrated a six-week #1 single with his multi-Platinum smash “Rock And A Hard Place.” Achieving this feat solidified his place in history as “the first male artist to spend six weeks atop Country Airplay just two or fewer promoted chart entries, in a lead role, into a career,” according to Billboard.

The 2023 ACM Awards New Male Artist nominee performed the monster hit as part of the live TV event earlier this month, where he was also recognized as the latest artist selected by Amazon Music for their Breakthrough Artist program. This honor follows his first time as a CMT Music Awards nominee earlier this year, earning recognition in both the Male Video of the Year and Breakthrough Male Video of the Year categories.

Establishing himself as “one of the most exciting new names in the music industry” (Forbes), Zimmerman’s collaboration with YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Dermot Kennedy for the original song, “Won’t Back Down” is out now. The track and its music video are part of the official soundtrack for Fast X; the tenth and penultimate installment of the Fast & Furious mega franchise.

Working tirelessly to bring his music to fans around the world, the Illinois native is out on the road now for Morgan Wallen's 2023 One Night At A Time World Tour. The 50+ date trek will visit multiple legendary venues including stadium stops at LA’s SoFi Stadium, Boston’s Fenway Park and Chicago’s Wrigley Field before wrapping on October 7th at Washington’s Tacoma Dome. Tickets are on sale now at BaileyZimmermanMusic.com (see full list of tour dates below).

Credited as “the biggest new country artist this side of Morgan Wallen” by Rolling Stone, Zimmerman’s record-shattering 2022 debut EP, Leave The Light On, also made history upon release as the most-streamed all-genre debut of 2022.

Ranked as Billboard’s 2022 No. 2 Top New Country Artist and No. 4 Top New Artist across all genres, he was named to multiple Year End Best Of lists including LA Times’ 100 Best Songs of 2022 and NY Times’ Best Songs of 2022.

In addition, he was the only country artist in 2022 to receive two Platinum certifications from the RIAA, beginning with his No. 1 debut single “Fall In Love,” the fastest debut single to reach No. 1 at country radio since 2015 and the first debut hit to make it all the way to No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart in 2022.

BAILEY ZIMMERMAN 2023 TOUR DATES

*Morgan Wallen’s 2023 One Night At A Time World Tour

Sat, May 27 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Casino & Resort

Sat, June 3 - Panama City Beach, FL - Gulf Coast Jam

Sun, June 4 - Madison, IL - Confluence Music Festival

Sat, June 10 - Myrtle Beach, SC - Carolina Country Music Festival

Fri, June 16 - Bloomington, IL - Interstate Center

Wed, June 21 - Mack, CO - Country Jam

Thu, June 22 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field*

Fri, June 23 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field*

Tue, June 27 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena*

Thu, June 29 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field*

Fri, June 30 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field*

Thu, July 6 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium*

Fri, July 7 - St. Louis, MO - Busch Stadium*

Sat, July 8 - Fort Loramie, OH - Country Concert

Thu, July 13 - Chicago, IL - Windy City Smokeout

Fri, July 14 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*

Sat, July 15 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park*

Sun, July 16 - Craven, CAN - Country Thunder Saskatchewan

Wed, July 19 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field*

Thu, July 20 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field*

Fri, July 21 - Culman, AL - Rock The South Festival

Sat, July 22 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium*

Sun, July 23 - Twin Lakes, WI - Country Thunder Wisconsin

Fri, July 28 - Auburn, MI - Tailgate N’ Tallboys Auburn

Sat, July 29 - Taylorville, IL - Tailgate N’ Tallboys Taylorville

Thu, Aug 3 - Detroit Lakes, MN - WE Fest

Thu, Aug 10 - Malone, NY - Franklin County Fair

Fri, Aug 11 - Oro-Medonte, CAN - Boots And Hearts

Sat, Aug 12 - Columbus, OH - Ohio Stadium*

Tue, Aug 15 - Hamburg, NY - Erie County Fair

Wed, Aug 16 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park*

Thu, Aug 17 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park*

Fri, Aug 18 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park*

Sun, Aug 20 - Calgary, CAN - Country Thunder Alberta

Wed, Aug 30 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park

Thu, Aug 31 - Pittsburgh, PA - PNC Park

Sat, Sept 2 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park*

Fri, Sept 8 - Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena*

Sat, Sept 9 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena*

Thu, Sept 14 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage*

Fri, Sept 15 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage*

Sat, Sept 16 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage*

Mon, Sept 18 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens*

Thu, Sept 21 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre*

Fri, Sept 22 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre*

Sat, Sept 23 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre*

Thu, Sept 28 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre*

Fri, Sept 29 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre*

Sat, Sept 30 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome*

Tue, Oct 3 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena*

Wed, Oct 4 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena*

Sat, Oct 7 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome*

Fri, Oct 20 - Simpsonville, SC - Greenville Country Music Festival

Sat, Oct 21 - Rome, GA - Rome River Jam

Sun, Oct 22 - Kissimmee, FL - Country Thunder Florida