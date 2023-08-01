Badsista Lands on Tratratrax With 'Gueto Club' Plus Remixes From Batu and DJ Marfox

Stop everything you are doing. Royalty has come to bless us. After doing a ballistic remix two years ago, it was time for Badsista to land on TraTraTrax with their own EP.

Today we present GUETO CLUB, an expedition that connects Rafa's experience with their freshest Brazilian influences, mainly from their travels between Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. What's the result? Three gifts, three 4x4 cuts with super tight percussions plus driven sequences with hypnotically distilled baile funk reminiscences.

This time, on remix duties, only boss affairs, we commission tools of the first order. The G of Principe, DJ Marfox delivers a version that grooves with bubbling kuduro visiting baile de favela vocals. While the G of Timedance, Batu, also deconstructs VEM PRA ZONA LESTE into a supra classy, almost toolish version that will sit perfectly on your build-up section.