Bad Bad Hats Debuts 'It Hurts' (Demo)

The special reissue of their debut release is due out January 27, 2023.

Jan. 10, 2023  

Minneapolis' beloved indie rock group Bad Bad Hats has released the never before heard "It Hurts" (Demo). Following the release of "Super America" (Remaster) which earned acclaim from Earmilk, Women That Rock and We All Want Someone To Shout For and more, this is the latest single from their It Hurts EP (10th Anniversary Edition), a special reissue of their debut release due out January 27, 2023 via Bad Bad Hats/Afternoon Records.

The brand new collection features the special remastered version of their debut It Hurts EP + demos of all 5 songs and marks the first time the debut EP will be available on vinyl, as well as being released digitally.

Masters of simplicity, pairing unshakeable pop hooks with classic indie sounds, their unique combination of up-beat and heartfelt songwriting has earned Bad Bad Hats acclaim from fans and critics alike. Defined by a balance of sweet and sour, their music honors classic pop songwriting, with nods to nineties rock simplicity and pop-punk frivolity. The common thread across their catalog is Alexander's unique lyrical voice and the joyful exuberance the band brings to their songwriting and their live shows.

The band has shared stages with The Beths, Hippo Campus, Michelle Branch, Third Eye Blind, The Front Bottoms, and many others. Today, they have announced a special It Hurts EP (10th Anniversary Edition) hometown throwdown concert on February 4 at First Avenue's 7th Street Entry. The show will be a double-header (early show and late show), with special guest Beemer.

Bad Bad Hats was formed in 2012 by Kerry Alexander (vocals/guitar/lyrics) and Chris Hoge (guitar/bass). They have released three full-length albums (Psychic Reader (2015), Lightning Round (2018), and Walkman (2021)) and two EPs, including their much-loved debut, It Hurts (2013), which celebrates its 10th anniversary this January.

Listen to the new single here:



