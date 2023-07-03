Baby Got Back Talk Release New Single 'I'm Sorry I'm a Moron, But Also, Help'

New Your City alterna-punks Baby Got Back Talk are debuting the new single and music video "I'm Sorry I'm a Moron, But Also, Help," off their upcoming 'Wince, Repeat' EP, due out July 21st on Wiretap Records.

Vocalist/bassist G'Ra says, "Rhi, our synth op, is a master baker of ~infused~ desserts by day. One time they left some of their handiwork at my apartment and I mistook a cookie that Rhi made for a normal cookie. As a result I became painfully, unbearably high for the first time in my overwhelmingly straight-edge life. When I realized my mistake, I texted the band group chat "I'm sorry I'm a moron, but also, help." We thought the immortal phrase was a fitting title for our new single, which is about hoping for compassion even when you know your problems are your fault."

He adds, "The video for “…Moron” is executed in a single shot, also called a “oner.” The action takes place in one long, unbroken, choreographed shot that we rehearsed for a couple of hours the day of filming. Because of schedule constraints at the set we rented, we only had time to shoot 4 complete takes. Working with my bandmates and director Ross Louis Klein to nail one of those takes before the clock ran out was like a higher-stakes version of one of those recreational escape rooms: nerve-wracking and intense but also super fun."

About Baby Got Back Talk

Baby Got Back Talk is a D-I-why?-because-we-gotta punk party from New York City. The band teamed with producer John Naclerio (Just Surrender, The Audition) at Nada Recording Studios for their 2022 EP, 'Existential Shred' (Wiretap Records).