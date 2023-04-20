BTS EXHIBITION : PROOF Opens General Sale in Los Angeles

Via socials HERE, a general on sale has been announced for BTS EXHIBITION : Proof in LOS ANGELES, a celebration of BTS' 10th Anniversary. Tickets will be available starting Thursday, April 20 at 3pm PT on Universe while supplies last.

The BTS Exhibition is an immersive visual journey that explores the members' past, present, and future through photographs, videos, and experiential installations in a multi-room walkthrough experience. Visitors who attend the exhibit will also have the opportunity to shop for limited edition merchandise.

The viewings will give visitors the unique opportunity to celebrate all the moments in the group's history that have brought them to their current global superstar status.

LOCATION: 3rd Street Promenade Santa Monica

ADDRESS: 1232 Third Street Santa Monica, CA 90401

DATES: May 9 - June 11, 2023

DAYS & HOURS OF OPERATION: Tues - Sun - 10:00AM - 8:30PM

PRICES: $50 - $60

More information can be found at BTS-PROOF-EXHIBITION-LOSANGELES.com.

About BTS

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene," are a GRAMMY-nominated South Korean boyband that has been capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally since their debut in June 2013.

The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition for their authentic and self-produced music, top-notch performances, and the way they interact with their fans, the band has established themselves as 21st century pop icons breaking countless world records.

While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN 'Speak Yourself' speech, the band has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), collected six No.1 Billboard Hot 100 singles since 2020, and performed multiple sold-out stadium shows across the world.

They were also named TIME's Entertainer of the Year 2020. BTS are 5-time GRAMMY nominees (63rd to 65th GRAMMY Awards) and have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards, American Music Awards (Artist of the Year 2021) and MTV Video Music Awards.