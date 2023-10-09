BLONDSHELL Releases Digital Deluxe Of Debut LP

One of this year's most exciting breakthrough artists, Blondshell (Sabrina Teitelbaum), has today released a special Deluxe Edition of her self-titled debut album via Partisan Records.

Necessitated by the resounding success of her music - measured not just in global sold-out tours, TV performances, and rave reviews, but also in Teitelbaum's ever-deepening resonance with a devoted fan base - Blondshell Deluxe Edition is anchored by five additional tracks in addition to the original album.

The five include a Bossa-Nova-esque reworking of “Tarmac” (dubbed “Tarmac 2”), the previously released standalone single (“Cartoon Earthquake”), and a home demo version of “Kiss City.” The Deluxe version also features two new songs - the open-hearted grunge ballad “Street Rat,” and “It Wasn't Love,” a llilting, haunting, organ-filled ode to a queer relationship.

Sabrina Teitelbaum quote about “It Wasn't Love”:

"There are so many times that I thought I was in love but I was actually just feeling longing, desperation or confusion about my self worth. I think that was the case with a lot of the relationships I wrote about on my album. I talked about love and romance as a way of talking about more fundamental conflicts within myself. This song is my way of saying that my perspective has changed on those past relationships and what actually qualifies as love, particularly in the context of a queer relationship.”

Blondshell released her self-titled debut album on April 7 via Partisan Records to world-wide critical acclaim. The praise has continued into the summer with the LP landing on numerous “best of the year so far” lists over the last month including from NPR, NYLON, Consequence, i-D, Uproxx, and Paste.

Blondshell finished up her first-ever headline tour of North America with numerous sold-out shows, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Seattle, Minneapolis and more. This fall she will be back on the road as the direct support for Liz Phair with dates starting November 7, and has just confirmed an AU/NZ run of Laneway Festival shows for next year. All dates can be found below.

Blondshell recently stopped by Seattle's KEXP studio where she performed “Sepsis,””Salad,””Dangerous” and “Tarmac.” Watch HERE.

Blondshell performed "Joiner" and "Dangerous" from her album as well as the standalone single "Cartoon Earthquake" on CBS Saturday Morning.

In April, Blondshell made her late-night TV debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon performing “Salad” - watch that HERE.

In the past few years, the 25-year-old Teitelbaum has transformed into a songwriter without fear. The loud-quiet excavations that comprise the hook-filled Blondshell don't only stare traumas in the eye, they tear them at the root and shake them, bringing precise detail to colossal feelings. They're clear-eyed statements of and about digging your way towards confidence, self-possession, and relief.

Blondshell Live Dates:

10/30/23 - Bristol, UK - Thekla ^

11/01/23 - London, UK - Lafayette &

11/03/23 - Reykjavik, Iceland - Iceland Airwaves Festival

11/04/23 - Reykjavik, Iceland - Iceland Airwaves Festival

11/07/23 - El Cajon, CA - The Magnolia %

11/08/23 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre %

11/10/23 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern %

11/11/23 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic %

11/13/23 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall %

11/14/23 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre %

11/17/23 - St Paul, MN - Palace Theatre %

11/18/23 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre %

11/19/23 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple %

11/21/23 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner %

11/22/23 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall %

11/24/23 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theater %

11/25/23 - Washington, DC - The Anthem %

11/27/23 - Nashville, TN - The Ryman %

11/28/23 - Atlanta, GA - Atlanta Symphony Hall %

11/30/23 - New Orleans, LA - Orpheum Theater %

12/01/23 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at Moody Theater %

12/03/23 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre %

12/04/23 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

12/07/23 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

02/03/24 - Brisbane, Australia - Laneway Festival

02/04/24 - Sydney, Australia - Laneway Festival

02/05/24 - Auckland, New Zealand - Laneway Festival

02/10/24 - Melbourne, Australia - Laneway Festival

02/13/24 - Tokyo JP - WWWX

^ denotes with Oslo Twins

& denotes with Tiberius b

% denotes with Liz Phair

Press Photo by Muriel Knudson