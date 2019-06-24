Award Winning Kids Musician Joanie Leeds To Make Lollapalooza Debut

Award-winning kids' musician Joanie Leeds is thrilled to announce the realization of a longtime dream when she makes her Lollapalooza debut with her band the Nightlights this August. Joanie Leeds & the Nightlights will perform two fun-filled, all-ages shows on Thursday, August 1 and Friday, August 2 on the Kidzapalooza stage at Lollapalooza in Chicago's Grant Park.

Joanie Leeds' performances will be high energy, interactive experiences from start to finish. While Joanie Leeds & the Nightlights perform songs bending across many genres, from folk to country to soul, they plan on bringing the ROCK to these shows.

Joanie Leeds & the Nightlights are sure to play an array of old fave rockin' hits from Joanie's earliest albums, including "Blast Off," "I'm a Rock Star," "Freeze Dance," and the environmentally friendly "I Wanna Be Green." They'll bring a bit of NYC to Chicago with newer tunes from Joanie's latest album, Brooklyn Baby, like "Ferry Nice," and a song we all need more than ever right now, "Love is Love." They'll also perform the never-recorded-but-total-hit with grownups and kids alike, "Joanie's TOP 10 Rock and Roll Songs," featuring covers of 10 classic rock hits that Joanie listened to growing up.

"I have been wanting to play at Lollapalooza for as long as I can remember, so this is a dream come true! And while I've played in Chicago many times, I have never been there in the summer," says Joanie. "All of my shows have been indoors in the FREEZING COLD. It will be great to get to experience the sunnier side of Chicago!"

Gifted with a soulful, "rock solid" voice that ranges from low and bluesy to high, light, and breezy, Joanie Leeds is an exceptionally versatile artist who brings serious musicianship to the table right alongside a terrific sense of fun and fashion. Says SiriusXM's Kids Place Live host Mindy Thomas, "Joanie Leeds is that cool babysitter who would let you try on her lip gloss once your mom left the house. You idolized her, and your mom knew she could trust her. That's Joanie. Only she's also likely to completely ROCK THE ROOF OFF YOUR HOUSE!"

Joanie Leeds has performed in dozens of cities nationwide at such prominent venues as The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, The Smithsonian, the CMAs, the Hang Out Festival, Symphony Space, Wolf Trap, and LA's Skirball Center.

Highly praised in People magazine, Parents Magazine, The New York Times and The Washington Post, Joanie Leeds' original kids' music won first place in the USA Songwriting Competition, as well as winning an Independent Music Award, two Parents' Choice Gold Awards, a NAPPA Gold Award, several Parents' Choice and NAPPA Silver Awards, and a Family Choice Award. Joanie was a finalist in the John Lennon Songwriting Contest and the International Songwriting Competition. Her tunes have climbed the charts to #1 on SiriusXM's Kids Place Live and WXPN's Kids Corner.

Joanie Leeds has released eight critically acclaimed, full-length albums and two full-length DVDs, in addition to numerous videos on her YouTube channel. In the adult arena, she performs folksy Americana tunes with rich harmonies as part of the duo Joanie and Matt.





