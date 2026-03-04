Billy Morrison Sets New Solo Album ‘Hollow’ for August Release

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

British guitarist and singer/songwriter Billy Morrison will release a new solo album, Hollow, this August via TLG | ZOID | Virgin Music Group. Serving as a follow-up to 2024's The Morrison Project, the album features 12 songs, half sung by Morrison and half sung by a handful of MORRISON’s friends.

Guests include Dexter Holland, Marilyn Manson, Chuck D, B Real, Duff McKagan, Steve Stevens, DMC, and Sully Erna (Godsmack), and Nuno Bettencourt (Extreme), among others. “Forgive Me,” “The Tailor,” “No Suspects,” “Another Day,” “Leave No Trace,” and “Becoming” are among the song titles.

The album will launch with the March 27 release of its first single and video, “Becoming,” which was written by Morrison, Sully Erna, and Brett Scallions. It features Erna on lead vocals and Grammy Award-winner Nuno Bettencourt on lead guitar.

“The last album was so much fun and such a creative experience for me that I got the band back together for a follow up record,” says Morrison. “The guests on this record are at the core of the collaborative spirit that I try to put in the center of these records. Every single person I worked with stepped up, brought their A game and helped me produce an album that crosses genres, features some really diverse songwriting, and yet has a truly cohesive, and powerful sound. Ultimately, I am just grateful to everyone involved for allowing me to do this again.”

Photo credit: Jane Stuart @JaneStuartPhotos