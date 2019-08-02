Arthur Moon Releases Debut Album Today

Arthur Moon - the Brooklyn avant-pop group fronted by Lora-Faye Åshuvud alongside collaborators Cale Hawkins (Quincy Jones, Bilal, Linda Perry, Martin D. Fowler (a composer for This American Life), Dave Palazola and Aviva Jaye - released their exceptional self-titled debut album today. Also available on vinyl via Vinyl Me, Please, the record comes ahead of the band's national fall tour with Oh Land.

The group previously shared the stunning video for "Reverse Conversion Therapy" from the album, filmed in Mojave Desert and directed by Zach Stone and Gerard Marcus (director of Thrdcoast) with visual effects by Phillip Akka, known for his work on Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Thom Yorke's videos. It features sets by artist Hannah Perry, an illustrator for the New York Times, Vice, Wired and more, who also created the band's singles art.



Fiery single "Homonormo" from the debut came out ahead of LGBTQ Pride Month, as heard on Spotify's New Music Friday playlist and BBC Radio 6. "I Feel Better," "Standing Wave" and "Wait a Minute" from the record also gave listeners a taste for Lora-Faye's deconstructed pop music, which celebrates "incorrect music" and the queer impulse: breaking the rules, and finding the power that comes from doing things "wrong" by celebrating it, owning it, making it the center of the music. Lora-Faye recently received a prestigious New York Foundation for the Arts grant as part of their Artist Fellowship Program, as well.



Catch Arthur Moon on tour with Oh Land & stay tuned for more!

Tour Dates w/ Oh Land



9/24: Brooklyn, NY @ The Bell House

9/25: Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe

9/26: Washington, DC @ The Miracle Theater

9/27: Chicago, IL @ SPACE

10/20: Seattle, WA @ Columbia City Theater

10/21: Portland, OR @ The Church Concert Hall

10/23: San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

10/24: Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater

Arthur Moon is the moniker of award-winning composer/singer Lora-Faye Åshuvud, who lives and works in Brooklyn, where she was raised, and collaborates on the Arthur Moon project with musicians like Cale Hawkins (Quincy Jones, Bilal, Wyclef Jean), Martin D. Fowler (a composer for This American Life), Dave Palazola and Aviva Jaye. Åshuvud's musical origins were in folk and rock, and with Arthur Moon she takes those influences - an intentionally out-of-tune banjo, or a familiar refrain - and explodes them through the filter of electronic pop to make something totally unique. The result is poignant, raucous and perfectly "incorrect," as exemplified on the 2017 Our Head EP.



Åshuvud often writes her lyrics using cut-up newspaper articles, and describes the process of composing the band's rollicking, iconoclastic arrangements as similarly collage-like. A stubborn autodidact, Åshuvud is the rare multi-instrumentalist and composer who doesn't read music, which means her queer compositional voice sounds both totally fresh and a little tilted, guided by intuition and improvisation rather than formal training. Åshuvud's metier is what she calls "incorrect music" and "odd theory"- music that feels good and strange in equal measure. (She also hosts "Odd Theory," a show with New York Public Radio's New Sounds.) The debut full-length, Arthur Moon, is now available everywhere and on vinyl via Vinyl Me, Please.





