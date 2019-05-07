Art-Pop Muse Kill J Shares MOON SICK Album Out 6/14

Critically acclaimed, Danish art-pop songstress Kill J has been working hard on her wild science-inspired debut album Superposition, out June 14th on Nettwerk Records.

Following on from her previous singles - the fiercely political "Strange Fruits of The Sea," the powerful "Dead Weight Soldier," the sugar-sweet "Silver Spoon," and most recent "Addicted," the new single "Moon Sick" is the fifth offering from Superposition.

Listen and Share - "Moon Sick":

https://soundcloud.com/killj/moon-sick-3

Speaking on the track, Kill J explains: "I was inspired by the multiverse theory within quantum mechanics. There as many universes as there are choices, for every choice we make, there is a corresponding world. Somewhere there is a universe, where I´m not an idiot and I am in a perfect relationship." Perfectly showcasing the artist "deliciously dramatic electronic pop that falls somewhere between a self-destructive swan song and a self-esteem boosting cheer" - as described by The Fader - "Moon Sick" is Kill J's 3am slow dance floor jam, a song that could easily be heard on the soundtrack on a Netflix's dark teen show.

Kill J's debut album Superposition evolves around the world of particle physics and scientific discoveries. "I visited CERN - The European Organization for Nuclear Research in Geneva, in preparation for this album. It was a mind-blowing experience and I got so much inspiration", explains Kill J, before concluding with her logic response to today's chaos "because in the end, only science will save us." Working with top UK producer Liam Howe (FKA Twigs, Lana del Rey, Ellie Goulding), Superposition is a theatrical sonic page-turner; all fiery electronics, booming drums, glass-shattering vocals and pop hooks that take sinister detours into minor-key terrain. From her battle to quit smoking to the horrors of the migrant crisis and her personal loves and heartache, it's a record bursting open with honesty and feeling - where every track tells a different story.

Track listening:

1. Entangled

2. Cloud Chamber

3. Addicted

4. Silver Spoon

5. Dark Energy

6. Double Helix

7. Dead Weight Soldier

8. Strange Fruits Of The Sea

9. Cadaver

10. Six Flavors

11. Second Chance

12. Stutter

13. Moon Sick

14. This Is It Rowdy

15. Science Save Us All

Steadily putting out an array of singles and EPs over the years, Kill J has gained a legion of fans including The Guardian, The Fader, Pigeons & Planes, The Line of Best Fit, Stereogum and more. Whilst receiving airplay from the likes of Radio 1's Huw Stephens and Annie Mac, London's cutting edge NTS Radio and spins on Zane Lowe's Beats 1, culminating in a live session at BBC legendary Maida Vale studio for Huw Stephens. Named "the future of Scandinavian pop" by the likes of Complex and Indie Shuffle among others, Kill J saw her early singles catapulted to No.1 spot on the Hype Machine 'Most Popular' and 'Twitter' charts.

Conformity has never been Kill J's trademark and Denmark's "fiercest drone-pop mercenary" - as Stereogum once dubbed her - never played by the rule book; and with her new body of work, the charismatic artist again shows why she's such a revealing musician in her own right with the kind of releases that will again cement her reputation as one of music's noteworthy intriguing talents.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You