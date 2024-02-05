Ariana Grande Won't Release Another Single From Her 'Eternal Sunshine' Album Before Release

The new album will be released on March 8.

Feb. 05, 2024

Ariana Grande Won't Release Another Single From Her 'Eternal Sunshine' Album Before Release

Ariana Grande is keeping her upcoming album, "Eternal Sunshine," under wraps until its March 8 release.

Following the debut of "yes, and?," the lead single from the album, Grande confirmed on her Instagram story that she will not be releasing any other singles before the record drops.

"i would really love for you to experience the album in full this time. there will of course be more singles off of this project once it is out (and we may have a little surprise or two up our sleeves to hold you over until then so don't you worry)," she revealed.

In a new Instagram Reel, the Grammy-winner revealed that the record is a concept album, with different tracks revolving around one story.

She announced her seventh studio album at the top of the new year. While she had put new music on hold for over two years to work on filming the Wicked movie musical, once the strike started she went back to the studio to work with Max Martin.

"As soon as the strike started I came here and I did a week with Max in September and then I came every day by myself of a while. We did another week in October so this is all pretty fast," she said in a recent Instagram Reel.

The album includes13 songs overall, featuring a range of emotions that add on to the same story.

"Some of them are really vulnerable. Some of them are really like playing the part that people kind of expect me to be sometimes and having fun with that."

The album includes her new single, "yes, and?," which was released on January 12. The lead single was accompanied by a new music video. Pre-order "Eternal Sunshine" here. A tracklist, including potential collaborations and how many songs will be featured, is currently being kept under wraps.

Grande also recently wrapped filming for Wicked. Prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, the movie musical only had 10 days left of filming. The first part of the movie is coming out on November 27.

The album is confirmed to include work from producers Max Martin and Ilya Salmanzadeh, who she previously worked with on "Sweetener" and "Thank U, Next."

In October 2020, Grande released her sixth studio album, "Positions." The album followed "Thank U, Next" in 2019 and "Sweenter" in 2018. Her other works include "Dangerous Woman," "My Everything," and "Yours Truly." In 2021, Grande won her second Grammy Award for "Rain On Me," her collaboration with Lady Gaga.

Ariana Grande began professionally pursuing her musical career at only eight-years-old. She appeared in the original Broadway cast of Jason Robert Brown's 13: The Musical and played Penny Pingleton in the 2016 NBC live telecast of Hairspray.

Grande is the winner of two Grammy awards, one Brit Award, two Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, nine MTV Video Music Awards, and 26 Guinness World Records.



