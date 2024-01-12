Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It

The track is from Grande's upcoming seventh studio album.

By: Jan. 12, 2024

Ariana Grande has returned to music after a three year hiatus.

"yes, and?" is the lead single from Grande's upcoming seventh studio album. An album title and release date are being kept under wraps. Listen to the new single on your preferred streaming platform here.

The new album is part of a big year for Grande, as she will also be starring in the two-part Wicked movie. The first part will be released in theaters on November 27, 2024.

Max Martin, whose music can be heard on Broadway in & Juliet, has contributed to the new album. Listen to all of Grande's past work with Martin here.

Grande also shared a post with producer Ilya Salmanzadeh, who she previously worked with on "Santa Tell Me" and her albums "My Everything," "Sweetener," "Dangerous Woman," and "Thank U, Next."

Last year, Grande revealed that she had gone into "full preparation mode" before her Wicked audition and had not worked on new music since. Stating that she was spending all her "time with Glinda," she put new music on hold to work on Wicked.

Once Wicked filming was halted due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, it has been rumored that she worked with & Juliet's Max Martin on new music.

In October 2020, Grande released her sixth studio album, "Positions." The album followed "Thank U, Next" in 2019 and "Sweenter" in 2018. Her other works include "Dangerous Woman," "My Everything," and "Yours Truly." In 2021, Grande won her second Grammy Award for "Rain On Me," her collaboration with Lady Gaga.

Ariana Grande began professionally pursuing her musical career at only eight-years-old. She appeared in the original Broadway cast of Jason Robert Brown's 13: The Musical and played Penny Pingleton in the 2016 NBC live telecast of Hairspray. Grande is the winner of two Grammy awards, one Brit Award, two Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, nine MTV Video Music Awards, and 26 Guinness World Records.

Listen to Ariana Grande's new single here:






From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

