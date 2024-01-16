Ariana Grande Drops 3 New Versions of 'Yes, And?' Including Her 'Favorite' Version of the Single

Ariana Grande has dropped three new versions of her new single, "yes, and?," on streaming platforms.

The new release includes an extended mix, an instrumental mix, and an instrumental version of the extended mix.

Grande revealed in an Instagram Story that the extended mix is her "favorite version" of the song. Listen below!

The Grammy winner is currently back at work, filming the final scenes for the film adaptation of Wicked. Prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, the movie musical only had 10 days left of filming.

The extended mix is from Ilya Salmanzadeh, who she previously worked with on "Santa Tell Me" and her albums "My Everything," "Sweetener," "Dangerous Woman," and "Thank U, Next."

In October 2020, Grande released her sixth studio album, "Positions." The album followed "Thank U, Next" in 2019 and "Sweenter" in 2018. Her other works include "Dangerous Woman," "My Everything," and "Yours Truly." In 2021, Grande won her second Grammy Award for "Rain On Me," her collaboration with Lady Gaga.

Ariana Grande began professionally pursuing her musical career at only eight-years-old. She appeared in the original Broadway cast of Jason Robert Brown's 13: The Musical and played Penny Pingleton in the 2016 NBC live telecast of Hairspray.

Grande is the winner of two Grammy awards, one Brit Award, two Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, nine MTV Video Music Awards, and 26 Guinness World Records.

Listen to the new versions here: