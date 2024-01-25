Photo: Ariana Grande Wraps Filming on WICKED Movie: 'I Am So Inexplicably Thankful'

Wicked: Part 1 is set to be released on November 27.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

POPULAR

HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Announces Broadway Closing Date
Where Broadway's Newest Shows Got Their Start Photo 2 Where Broadway's Newest Shows Got Their Start
THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 3 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Reading Into It- Broadway Books for 2024 Photo 4 Reading Into It- Broadway Books for 2024

WICKED Film
Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Ariana Grande has wrapped filming on the Wicked movie.

Grande took to Instagram today to share a behind-the-scenes silhouette of herself as Glinda on set. She referenced "For Good" from the musical in the caption, using the lyrics: "handprint on my heart."

Director Jon M. Chu shared the post, commenting: "I will never forget my year with our Galinda. Can't wait for you to meet her. Thank you [Ariana Grande] for pouring your heart into Oz."

In an Instagram story, she went on to thank director Jon M. Chu and Cynthia Erivo.

"I will never forget even a minute of my year(s) with her either. Or you. Or my Cyn. Permanently and preferably intertwined. I am so inexplicably thankful that we got to add so many soggy eyelashes to the collection. There aren't quite words yet but. But. Thank you, Jon, for leading the way with such compassion, openness, brilliance, and kindess. I have never seen someone conduct a space the way you do."

Although Grande's time on set is finished, the movie has not yet fully wrapped production. Erivo recently confirmed that she still has time left to film as Elphaba.

Other cast members – including Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Bronwyn James, Marissa Bode – have wrapped filming, as well.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ethan Slater (@ethanslater)

Chu recently gave an update to say that this year is "going to be insane" and that more will be revealed "soon…ish."

Although the movie stopped shooting for several months as a result of the SAG-AFTRA strike, Wicked: Part 1 is still set to be released on November 27. The second part will be released the following year, on November 26, 2025.

Before the film is released, Grande will be dropping her seventh studio album, which she recorded while production on Wicked was paused. "Eternal Sunshine" will be released March 8. The lead single, "yes, and?," is out now.

The cast of the Wicked movie includes Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James will play classmates Pfannee and ShenShen from Shiz University. Keala Settle will portray Miss Coddle, with Aaron Teoh as Avaric and Michael Carmichael as Nikidik.

Before Dorothy, before the flying house, and before the yellow brick road, there was Elphaba and Galinda. Born with emerald-green skin, Elphaba is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possesses extraordinary talent. When circumstances force her to room with the bubbly blonde and exceptionally popular, Galinda, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships.



RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Cynthia Erivo Talks WICKED Film and Whistles on THE TONIGHT SHOW with Jimmy Fallon Photo
Video: Cynthia Erivo Talks WICKED Film and Whistles on THE TONIGHT SHOW with Jimmy Fallon

Watch Cynthia Erivo talk singing Wicked songs with Ariana Grande on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon!

2
Cynthia Erivo is Doing Her Own Stunts & Singing Live in WICKED Photo
Cynthia Erivo is Doing Her Own Stunts & Singing Live in WICKED

Cynthia Erivo, who plays Elphaba in the two part Wicked movie, revealed this morning that she does her own stunts and is singing live in the film. Erivo stars alongside Ariana Grande in the screen adaptation of the hit Broadway musical. Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Jeff Goldblum, and Michelle Yeoh also star in the Jon M. Chu-directed movie.

3
Second WICKED Movie Will Include Two New Songs Photo
Second WICKED Movie Will Include Two New Songs

Stephen Schwartz has revealed that the second Wicked movie will include two new songs. The Tony-winning composer revealed that the second part of the film, slated for release in November 2025, will include two original songs not heard in the stage musical. He also revealed that 'there are some expansions of stuff in the first movie.'

4
Jonathan Bailey Filmed WICKED With Body Doubles During the Strike Photo
Jonathan Bailey Filmed WICKED With Body Doubles During the Strike

While other actors in the film, including Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, were unable to film the Wicked movie during the SAG-AFTRA strike, Jonathan Bailey's Equity contract allowed him to continue filming the movie as Fiyero with body doubles standing in place for other characters.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Monica Garcia Is 'Taking a Break' From REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY, Andy Cohen SaysMonica Garcia Is 'Taking a Break' From REAL HOUSEWIVES OF SALT LAKE CITY, Andy Cohen Says
MAESTRO Concert With Bradley Cooper & New York Philharmonic to Play Lincoln CenterMAESTRO Concert With Bradley Cooper & New York Philharmonic to Play Lincoln Center
Everything Coming to Max This FebruaryEverything Coming to Max This February
Interview: HAZBIN HOTEL Creator Discusses the Series' Broadway CastInterview: HAZBIN HOTEL Creator Discusses the Series' Broadway Cast

Videos

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Sings 'Sweet Caroline' With Neil Diamond Via FaceTime Video
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Cast Sings 'Sweet Caroline' With Neil Diamond Via FaceTime
Caissie Levy, Nathan Levy, and Lorna Courtney Will Take Part in THE LOST BOYS Industry Presentation Video
Caissie Levy, Nathan Levy, and Lorna Courtney Will Take Part in THE LOST BOYS Industry Presentation
Watch Daniel Dae Kim in Netflix's AVATAR Trailer Video
Watch Daniel Dae Kim in Netflix's AVATAR Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
SIX

Recommended For You