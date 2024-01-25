Photo: Ariana Grande Wraps Filming on WICKED Movie: 'I Am So Inexplicably Thankful'

Ariana Grande has wrapped filming on the Wicked movie.

Grande took to Instagram today to share a behind-the-scenes silhouette of herself as Glinda on set. She referenced "For Good" from the musical in the caption, using the lyrics: "handprint on my heart."

Director Jon M. Chu shared the post, commenting: "I will never forget my year with our Galinda. Can't wait for you to meet her. Thank you [Ariana Grande] for pouring your heart into Oz."

In an Instagram story, she went on to thank director Jon M. Chu and Cynthia Erivo.

"I will never forget even a minute of my year(s) with her either. Or you. Or my Cyn. Permanently and preferably intertwined. I am so inexplicably thankful that we got to add so many soggy eyelashes to the collection. There aren't quite words yet but. But. Thank you, Jon, for leading the way with such compassion, openness, brilliance, and kindess. I have never seen someone conduct a space the way you do."

Although Grande's time on set is finished, the movie has not yet fully wrapped production. Erivo recently confirmed that she still has time left to film as Elphaba.

Other cast members – including Michelle Yeoh, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Bronwyn James, Marissa Bode – have wrapped filming, as well.

Chu recently gave an update to say that this year is "going to be insane" and that more will be revealed "soon…ish."

Although the movie stopped shooting for several months as a result of the SAG-AFTRA strike, Wicked: Part 1 is still set to be released on November 27. The second part will be released the following year, on November 26, 2025.

Before the film is released, Grande will be dropping her seventh studio album, which she recorded while production on Wicked was paused. "Eternal Sunshine" will be released March 8. The lead single, "yes, and?," is out now.

The cast of the Wicked movie includes Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James will play classmates Pfannee and ShenShen from Shiz University. Keala Settle will portray Miss Coddle, with Aaron Teoh as Avaric and Michael Carmichael as Nikidik.

Before Dorothy, before the flying house, and before the yellow brick road, there was Elphaba and Galinda. Born with emerald-green skin, Elphaba is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possesses extraordinary talent. When circumstances force her to room with the bubbly blonde and exceptionally popular, Galinda, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships.