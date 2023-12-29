Ariana Grande Teams Up with Max Martin for New Album: Listen to Their Past Work

What Ariana Grande songs has Max Martin produced in the past?

By: Dec. 29, 2023

Ariana Grande Teams Up with Max Martin for New Album: Listen to Their Past Work

Ariana Grande's new album is almost here.

For her highly-anticipated seventh album, due for release in 2024, Grande is teaming up with Max Martin on some new tunes.

The new album is part of a big year for Grande, as she will also be starring in the two-part Wicked movie. The first part will be released in theaters on November 27, 2024.

Who is Max Martin?

The composer and producer, whose work is currently showcased on Broadway in & Juliet, is behind iconic pop sings like “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more.

In addition to Grande, the award-winning production also features songs from Backstreet BoysCeline DionKelly Clarkson, Bon Jovi, NSYNC, and more along with a story crafted by Emmy and Golden Globe-winning writer David West Read.

Grande's music is featured in & Juliet on Broadway, with "Break Free" and "Problem" being performed on stage eight-times-a-week.

Ariana Grande Teams Up with Max Martin for New Album: Listen to Their Past Work
Max Martin, Ariana Grande, and the cast of & Juliet

Watch the cast of & Juliet perform "Problem" here:

Listen to "Break Free" performed in & Juliet on Broadway here:

What songs has Ariana Grande produced with Max Martin in the past?

Grande and Martin first worked together on Grande's sophomore album, "My Everything." They later collaborated on her albums "Dangerous Woman," "Sweetener," and "Thank U, Next." Martin also contributed to the Grande-produced soundtrack for the 2019 Charlie's Angels movie.

Listen to Ariana Grande, Jessie J, and Nicki Minaj sing "Bang Bang" here:

Watch the music video for "Break Free" by Ariana Grande here:

Watch the music video for "Love Me Harder" by Ariana Grande and The Weeknd here:

Watch the music video for "Problem" by Ariana Grande, featuring Iggy Azalea, here:

Listen to "Bad Decisions" by Ariana Grande here:

Watch Ariana Grande's "Dangerous Woman" music video here:

Watch Ariana Grande's "Focus" music video here:

Watch Ariana Grande perform "Greedy" here:

Watch Ariana Grande's "Into You" music video here:

Watch the "Side to Side" music video by Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj here:

Listen to "Sometimes" by Ariana Grande here:

Listen to "Touch It" by Ariana Grande here:

Watch Ariana Grande's "God Is A Woman" music video here:

Listen to "everytime" by Ariana Grande here:

Watch Ariana Grande's "no tears left to cry" music video here:

Listen to Ariana Grande's "raindrops (an angel cried)" here:

Hear "Bad Idea" by Ariana Grande here:

Watch the "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" music video by Ariana Grande here:

Listen to "ghostin'" by Ariana Grande here:

Listen to Ariana Grande, Normani, and Nicki Minaj's "Bad To You" here:

Watch the music video for Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey's "Don’t Call Me Angel" here:

Listen to Ariana Grande sing "How I Look On You" from the Charlie’s Angels soundtrack here:

Listen to Ariana Grande and Chaka Khan sing "Nobody" on the Charlie’s Angels soundtrack here:

When is Ariana Grande's new album coming out?

So when will you be able to hear their new music? Grande has not announced the release date for the new album, but she has confirmed that the record will launch in 2024.

In a recent social media post, the Grammy winner shared several polaroids with her music production team, including stylists, artists, photographers, record labels executives, producers, and more.

Grande has also confirmed that producer Ilya Salmanzadeh, who she previously worked with on "Santa Tell Me" and her albums "My Everything," "Sweetener," "Dangerous Woman," and "Thank U, Next" has worked on the album.



From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

