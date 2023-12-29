Ariana Grande Teams Up with Max Martin for New Album: Listen to Their Past Work

What Ariana Grande songs has Max Martin produced in the past?
Ariana Grande's new album is almost here.
For her highly-anticipated seventh album, due for release in 2024, Grande is teaming up with Max Martin on some new tunes.
The new album is part of a big year for Grande, as she will also be starring in the two-part Wicked movie. The first part will be released in theaters on November 27, 2024.
The composer and producer, whose work is currently showcased on Broadway in & Juliet, is behind iconic pop sings like “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more.
In addition to Grande, the award-winning production also features songs from Backstreet Boys, Celine Dion, Kelly Clarkson, Bon Jovi, NSYNC, and more along with a story crafted by Emmy and Golden Globe-winning writer David West Read.
Grande's music is featured in & Juliet on Broadway, with "Break Free" and "Problem" being performed on stage eight-times-a-week.
Grande and Martin first worked together on Grande's sophomore album, "My Everything." They later collaborated on her albums "Dangerous Woman," "Sweetener," and "Thank U, Next." Martin also contributed to the Grande-produced soundtrack for the 2019 Charlie's Angels movie.
Listen to "Touch It" by Ariana Grande here:
So when will you be able to hear their new music? Grande has not announced the release date for the new album, but she has confirmed that the record will launch in 2024.
In a recent social media post, the Grammy winner shared several polaroids with her music production team, including stylists, artists, photographers, record labels executives, producers, and more.
Grande has also confirmed that producer Ilya Salmanzadeh, who she previously worked with on "Santa Tell Me" and her albums "My Everything," "Sweetener," "Dangerous Woman," and "Thank U, Next" has worked on the album.
