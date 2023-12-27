Ariana Grande Confirms Her New Album is Coming in 2024

Grande sent several fans notes saying, "See you next year."

By: Dec. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch Jennifer Hudson Perform 'O Holy Night' With DREAMGIRLS Pianist on THE JENNIFE Photo 1 Video: Jennifer Hudson Performs 'O Holy Night' With DREAMGIRLS Pianist
Listen To Richard Reed Parry's Original Score For THE IRON CLAW Photo 2 Listen To Richard Reed Parry's Original Score For THE IRON CLAW
A Guide to THE COLOR PURPLE Musical Songs: What Was Cut & Added For the New Movie Musical Photo 3 A Guide to THE COLOR PURPLE Musical Songs: What Was Cut & Added
Lil Dicky Announces 'Penith (The DAVE Soundtrack)' Photo 4 Lil Dicky Announces 'Penith (The DAVE Soundtrack)'

Ariana Grande Confirms Her New Album is Coming in 2024

Ariana Grande's new album will be released in 2024.

In a new social media post, the Grammy winner shared several polaroids with her music production team, including stylists, artists, photographers, record labels executives, producers, and more.

The "God Is A Woman" singer also sent out a new shade of her R.E.M. Beauty lipstick to fans with a note that read, "See you next year," signaling that the album will debut in 2024.

Grande also shared a post with producer Ilya Salmanzadeh, who she previously worked with on "Santa Tell Me" and her albums "My Everything," "Sweetener," "Dangerous Woman," and "Thank U, Next."

Salmanzadeh has recently worked with artists like Tate McRae, Charli XCX, Kim Petras, Lizzo, Katy Perry, Sam Smith, Taylor Swift, and more.

Grande recently teased new music, which is expected to arrive next year ahead of her debut as Glinda in the two-part Wicked movie.

Last year, Grande revealed that she had gone into "full preparation mode" before her Wicked audition and had not worked on new music since. Stating that she was spending all her "time with Glinda," she put new music on hold to work on Wicked.

Once Wicked filming was halted due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, it has been rumored that she worked with & Juliet's Max Martin on new music.

In October 2020, Grande released her sixth studio album, "Positions." The album followed "Thank U, Next" in 2019 and "Sweenter" in 2018. Her other works include "Dangerous Woman," "My Everything," and "Yours Truly." In 2021, Grande won her second Grammy Award for "Rain On Me," her collaboration with Lady Gaga.

Ariana Grande began professionally pursuing her musical career at only eight-years-old. She appeared in the original Broadway cast of Jason Robert Brown's 13: The Musical and played Penny Pingleton in the 2016 NBC live telecast of Hairspray. Grande is the winner of two Grammy awards, one Brit Award, two Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, nine MTV Video Music Awards, and 26 Guinness World Records.

Listen to Grande's last lead single, "Positions," here:



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
The Pete McGuinness Jazz Orchestra to Play Birdland in February Photo
The Pete McGuinness Jazz Orchestra to Play Birdland in February

Collectively, both Pete and his long-time bandmates have performed with some of the world's most famous big bands, including those led by Maria Schneider, Woody Herman, Buddy Rich, Jimmy Heath, John Fedchock, Lionel Hampton, Mike Holober, and others through the years.

2
Cher Returns to the Billboard Hot 100 After 21 Years Photo
Cher Returns to the Billboard Hot 100 After 21 Years

“DJ Play a Christmas Song” came in at No. 94 with the recent flurry of Christmas music topping the charts. The song is from Cher's acclaimed Christmas album, released earlier this year. In case fans want to 'Turn Back Time,' this is the first entry that the mega-star has had on the chart since 'Song For The Lonely' in 2002.

3
Lil Nas X Teases New Music For 2024 Photo
Lil Nas X Teases New Music For 2024

Lil Nas X may be gearing up for the release of new music in 2024. Savenasx.com has surfaced, with a clock detailing that amount of time since Nas released his 2021 album, 'MONTERO.' The website parodies the negative attention that the artist received when his 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)' single was released.

4
Nikhil Bagga To Perform U.S. National Anthem At NHLs Winter Classic Photo
Nikhil Bagga To Perform U.S. National Anthem At NHL's Winter Classic

The National Hockey League (NHL) provided an illustrated preview of its takeover of T-Mobile Park, home of Major League Baseball's Seattle Mariners, and unveiled its entertainment plans for the 2024 Discover NHL Winter Classic outdoor game between the Seattle Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights on New Year's Day.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Cher Returns to the Billboard Hot 100 After 21 YearsCher Returns to the Billboard Hot 100 After 21 Years
Video: Watch Fantasia Barrino Perform 'I'm Here' During THE COLOR PURPLE Table ReadVideo: Watch Fantasia Barrino Perform 'I'm Here' During THE COLOR PURPLE Table Read
Lil Nas X Teases New Music For 2024Lil Nas X Teases New Music For 2024
Everything to Know About New Year's Eve in Times Square: Who Is Performing, How to Watch & MoreEverything to Know About New Year's Eve in Times Square: Who Is Performing, How to Watch & More

Videos

Alicia Keys Drops 'Lifeline' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE Video
Alicia Keys Drops 'Lifeline' Music Video From THE COLOR PURPLE
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing 'Jingle Bells' at Chateau Marmont Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing 'Jingle Bells' at Chateau Marmont
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'All American Bitch' From 'GUTS' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'All American Bitch' From 'GUTS'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
SPAMALOT