Are We Dreaming (AKA Brian Tyler) Premieres New Song 'Rise Higher'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



ARE WE DREAMING – an immersive audio-visual experience created by film composer Brian Tyler (Marvel and Fast & Furious franchises, Crazy Rich Asians) – joined an all-star lineup of performers at the F1® 75 LIVE show on Tuesday, February 18, at The O2 Arena in London. The occasion marked the first time in its illustrious history that F1 has hosted a season launch event. All 10 teams, their drivers, and respective team principals came together with fans and unveiled their 2025 liveries, marking the start of the sport’s 75th anniversary.

ARE WE DREAMING debuted a special variation, created especially for the event, of the powerful new song “Rise Higher.” Tyler – who composed the very first “Official F1 Theme,” which airs during the global broadcast of every race to an audience of millions – performed the song as part of the Alpine reveal moment.

“Working with the Formula 1 creative team has been the experience of a lifetime! One of the true highlights of my career was writing the F1 theme and continues to be a true joy in my life. I’m thrilled to continue our collaboration as I debuted my brand-new audio-visual experience, “Are We Dreaming” at F1 75 LIVE at the incredible O2 Arena in London last night. “Rise Higher”, an epic and powerful journey that I feel really reflects the heart of F1!” said Brian Tyler of the event.

The two-hour F1 75 LIVE show was broadcast worldwide via F1’s broadcast partners. Formula 1® is the fastest-growing major sports league on the planet, with 500M+ total followers and the highest social engagement rate among major sports. Average viewership per race is 100M+ worldwide.

A longtime fan of the sport, the acclaimed composer/multi-instrumentalist/conductor also contributed to the F1 2018 game soundtrack and the Netflix series “Formula 1: Drive to Survive.” Watch Tyler conducting an orchestral performance of the Official F1 Theme at The Heineken F1 Hollywood Festival HERE.

His illustrious scoring career spans more than 100 films with a total gross of over $17B worldwide. Tyler recently composed the original score for TRANSFORMERS ONE. The film also featured “If I Fall” – a collaboration between ARE WE DREAMING, Quavo and Ty Dolla $ign that has won praise from Rolling Stone, Vibe, XXL Magazine and others – as the end title track. He has also written scores for numerous television series, including Taylor Sheridan’s “Yellowstone,” “1923” (which returns February 23 on Paramount+) and “1883.” Tyler was voted to the 2019 Oscar shortlist for Best Original Score for Crazy Rich Asians.

Photo Credit: Cullin Tobin

Comments