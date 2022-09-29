Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Arctic Monkeys Release New Track 'Body Paint'

Sep. 29, 2022  

Arctic Monkeys have launched "Body Paint" a new track from their forthcoming album The Car, set for release on Friday October 21st.

The accompanying video was directed by Brook Linder and filmed in London and Missouri. They'll be performing the song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon tonight.

The Car is available to order now here via the AM Store.

Tickets for the band's forthcoming UK and Irish tour are on sale tomorrow at 9am. A second Manchester date has been added off the back of a sold out pre-sale.

Watch the new music video here:

ARCTIC MONKEYS ON TOUR

May 29, 2023 - Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol

May 31, 2023 - Building Society Arena, Coventry

June 2, 2023 - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

June 3, 2023 - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester - NEW DATE ADDED

June 5, 2023 - Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough

June 7, 2023 - Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich

June 9, 2023 - Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

June 10, 2023 - Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

June 12, 2023 - Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea

June 14, 2023 - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

June 16, 2023 - Emirates Stadium, London

June 17, 2023 - Emirates Stadium, London

June 20, 2023 - Malahide Castle, Dublin

June 25, 2023 - Bellahouston Park, Glasgow

The Hives and The Mysterines are special guests for these shows.

Regional Awards


