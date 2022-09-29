Arctic Monkeys Release New Track 'Body Paint'
The Car is available to order now via the AM Store.
Arctic Monkeys have launched "Body Paint" a new track from their forthcoming album The Car, set for release on Friday October 21st.
The accompanying video was directed by Brook Linder and filmed in London and Missouri. They'll be performing the song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon tonight.
Tickets for the band's forthcoming UK and Irish tour are on sale tomorrow at 9am. A second Manchester date has been added off the back of a sold out pre-sale.
Watch the new music video here:
ARCTIC MONKEYS ON TOUR
May 29, 2023 - Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol
May 31, 2023 - Building Society Arena, Coventry
June 2, 2023 - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
June 3, 2023 - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester - NEW DATE ADDED
June 5, 2023 - Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough
June 7, 2023 - Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich
June 9, 2023 - Hillsborough Park, Sheffield
June 10, 2023 - Hillsborough Park, Sheffield
June 12, 2023 - Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea
June 14, 2023 - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton
June 16, 2023 - Emirates Stadium, London
June 17, 2023 - Emirates Stadium, London
June 20, 2023 - Malahide Castle, Dublin
June 25, 2023 - Bellahouston Park, Glasgow
The Hives and The Mysterines are special guests for these shows.