Apple Music and BLACKPINK Host Exclusive 'New Music Daily Presents' Live-Stream Listening Party

On Thursday, October 1 @ 8pm PT, BLACKPINK will premiere brand new tracks ahead of he release of the pop group's debut album THE ALBUM.

BLACKPINK will premiere brand new music just ahead of the release of their debut album THE ALBUM (YG Entertainment/Interscope Records) during a special live stream event with over 1000 of their Apple Music super fans from all over the world. The group will also chat directly with fans during a Q&A moderated by Apple Music Global Creative Director and host, Zane Lowe.

WHAT: Apple Music Virtual Listening Party harkening back to the album listening parties of yore but now with almost unlimited, ways for artists to treat their biggest fans to something special before releasing new music to the world. Acting as an event extensions of some of Apple Music's most popular and influential playlists, these virtual listening parties could include everything from unreleased tracks, to special guests and will also give fans the opportunity to chat live with their favorite artists.

WHERE: Only on Apple Music at apple.co/nmdblackpinklive

WHEN: Thursday, October 1 at 8pm PT Showtimes and ticketing information HERE

BLACKPINK's massively anticipated debut album THE ALBUM is set for release via YG Entertainment/Interscope Records on October 2 and includes both previously released hit singles "How You Like That" and "Ice Cream" with Selena Gomez. In the meantime Catch up on all things BLACKPINK on Apple Music.

