Amber Donoso Releases 'Aventura' - A Collab With R&B Singer Daecolm And Love Island's Biggs Chris

Emerging Chilean-British singer Amber Donoso dropped her sultry new track, 'Aventura' today, Friday 18th February. It's a perfect fusion of R&B and reggaeton that challenges lazy stereotypes of single women. R&B artist Daecolm and Biggs Chris from Love Island both appear on the track, which was written and recorded in four hours flat.

Listen to 'Aventura' via Soundcloud here!

'Aventura' is the latest in a line of sensual Donoso singles. Over a looping beat and acoustic guitar riff, she plays the part of a single lady being chatted up by two guys (Daecolm and Biggs). The twist is that she's not interested in anything serious - and she isn't afraid to ask for what she wants. It's a stylish clap-back at the harmful cliché that a guy who has fun is a player and a stud, but a woman who does the same is easy.

"I wanted to speak up for women who maybe just want something casual," Donoso explains. "I feel that, as women, we get labelled if we act on our sexual desires, even though they're normal and more than OK. Female sexuality and sexual desires are still taboo, but they're also very complex. They can be very fluid, but that doesn't make them wrong!"

As a package, 'Aventura' is fresh, sexy, and fearless. Yet it came together almost by chance. Donoso and her guitarist, Javier Orobio, were finishing up a session in the studio when Daecolm (an R&B singer who landed a major-label deal with his viral take on ABBA's 'Dancing Queen') and reality star Biggs rocked up. The four got to chatting about single life from a male and female perspective (although Donoso points out with a wink that she's no longer available) and were inspired to start vibing lyrical ideas.

Four hours later, they'd written and recorded 'Aventura'. The track was then mixed over in Miami by Ricardo Quintero, adding some truly authentic Latin-American flavour.

"I LOVE the track!" Donoso enthuses with her trademark honesty. "It's a romantic club banger. You can't not dance to it. It's the type of song you'll wine with your partner to and fall in love at the same time. It's for everybody: my single people, but also my loved-up lovers."

'Aventura' is out now on all streaming platforms!